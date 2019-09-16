Watch | Looking back at the first 100 days of Modi 2.0 I The Big Picture

india

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 11:13 IST

The Narendra Modi government marked 100 days in office last week. Be it supporters or critics, there is a consensus - by any reckoning, this has been a remarkably action-packed 100 days with political decisions, policy moves, and legislations. What is the broad nature and direction of the government? Is it becoming more ideological in this term? What drove the decision on Kashmir? How will it deal with the economy? To discuss these issues, Shakti Sinha- director of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, retired bureaucrat, and former aide to Atal Bihari Vajpayee - joins this edition of the Big Picture.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 11:12 IST