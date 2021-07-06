Lost your PAN card? Here are 10 steps to follow to download an e-PAN instantly

Similar to the Aadhaar card, driving license, passport, and voter ID card, another vital document that every Indian citizen requires is a Permanent Account Number (PAN), which is a 10-character alphanumeric authentication number that every taxpayer in the country is allocated. A PAN card is a mandate when it comes to opening bank accounts, facilitating KYC, availing of provident fund schemes, and several other day-to-day services.

However, what happens if one ends up losing their PAN card? Is there a way to get a new one?

There is a way for Indian citizens to get a digital PAN card almost instantly by following a few simple steps laid down by the income tax department. This digital version of the PAN card holds is of equal importance, and can be used for official purposes.

Here are the steps to download an e-PAN card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Income Tax e-filing. It can be accessed from here.

Step 2: Look for the section ‘Our Services’ where the option ‘Instant e-PAN’ will be available.

Step 3: Since these steps are for those who have misplaced their original PAN card, and haven’t download an e-PAN in the past, they need to click on the ‘Get new e-PAN’ option. Those who did download the digital PAN card earlier, can, however, click on the ‘Check Status/Download PAN’ option.

Step 4: Once clicking on the ‘Get new e-PAN’ option, select the fields as per the requirement and then click on continue.

Step 5: A new page will open asking for the 12-digit Aadhaar number, which needs to be entered in the required field.

Step 6: Once the Aadhaar number is entered, the page will display a new declaration that needs to be clicked to continue further.

Step 7: Following this, a one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile number or one that is linked to the Aadhaar card.

Step 8: After this, the OTP that was sent to the registered mobile number has to be entered in the input field.

Step 9: The page will then show all the details that have been put, and after checking the entered information carefully, the email address needs to be entered in the required field.

Step 10: The e-PAN will soon be mailed, and it can also be printed out.