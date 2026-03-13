LPG shortage, fuel price hike hits autos, canteens in Bengaluru

A tightening supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is beginning to ripple across daily life in Bengaluru, affecting auto drivers, eateries and government-run food canteens while authorities have stepped up monitoring of fuel stocks. Auto-rickshaws queue up to refill CNG at an auto gas station amid gas supply crisis in the country in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, on Thursday. (PTI)

Auto-rickshaw drivers using LPG said a sudden price increase hit them, with auto LPG rates rising by about ₹10 per litre within two days. The hike has added to the financial strain on drivers already dealing with higher fuel costs.

Fuel station workers said they faced supply disruptions that limited how much LPG they could sell. One bunk employee said the situation had become uncertain in recent days. “We don’t know when the next load will arrive,” the staff member at fuel station in Banasawadi said.

The Govardhan LPG bunk in Yeshwanthpur shut operations due to a shortage of supplies. Staff said they had been receiving daily loads until Wednesday but none had arrived afterwards. “We are not sure when the next load will come,” a worker said, adding that the station, which previously operated around the clock, is now unable to function normally.

Another LPG bunk worker said deliveries have dropped sharply in recent days. “Earlier, we would receive as much as we requested. Now we are getting only half a ton,” he said. “We cannot continue selling with such limited supply for long. Auto drivers are already getting angry with us because of the shortage.”

CNG drivers face higher fuel costs

The uncertainty over LPG availability has also heightened pressure on drivers who operate vehicles powered by compressed natural gas (CNG). Drivers said CNG prices increased from about ₹64 per kg earlier this month to nearly ₹80 per kg now.

Rudramurthy, general secretary of the Autorickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU), said drivers were hesitant to pass the increased cost to passengers. “If we raise fares, passengers may simply refuse the ride,” he said.

He added that many drivers operating through ride-hailing platforms cannot adjust prices even when fuel costs rise. “For many of us working through app-based services, the fare is fixed before the trip begins. We don’t have the option to increase the price to cover higher fuel costs,” he said.

Tanveer Pasha, president of the Ola-Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association, said the price increase made it harder for drivers to manage daily expenses. “CNG prices have gone up by nearly ₹15-20 per kg in a short time, and it has begun affecting our earnings,” he said.

He said supply constraints were also creating long queues at filling stations. “Many pumps are facing stock shortages, and drivers are forced to wait for long periods to refuel,” he said.

He added that low pressure levels in storage tanks at some stations were slowing the refuelling process. “Because of the pressure problem, filling takes longer and queues keep getting bigger,” he said.

Concerns over Indira Canteens

The LPG shortage has also raised concerns about the functioning of Indira Canteens in Bengaluru, according to people in the municipal body.

The canteens, a flagship welfare initiative started during chief minister Siddaramaiah’s earlier tenure between 2013 and 2018, provide subsidised meals for the urban poor. Around 180 such canteens operate in the city, serving breakfast for ₹5 and meals for ₹10.

Officials said vendors running the canteens had warned that continued fuel shortages could affect their ability to cook and serve food.

“These vendors approached us and explained their difficulties. We wrote to the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department requesting that LPG supplies be restored. We also raised the issue with the government today,” a Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) official said on condition of anonymity.

The official added that uninterrupted functioning of the canteens is essential because many low-income residents depend on them for daily meals.

Some restaurants in the city have begun adding an additional “gas charge” to customer bills to offset rising fuel costs. The issue surfaced at a city eatery where customers reported an extra ₹30 being added to their bills under the label “Gas Charge”. A customer, Naresh Kumar, said he noticed the additional fee after ordering a plain dosa and half a portion of chicken curry. A photo of the bill was posted on social media.

Meanwhile, forest minister Eshwar Khandre on Thursday directed officials to remain vigilant to prevent illegal tree felling in forests, areas bordering them, and government lands in the wake of increased demand for firewood due to LPG scarcity.

Citing that restaurants, resorts and homestays are facing difficulties in obtaining commercial LPG cylinders, and disruptions are being reported in the supply of domestic cooking gas, he has ordered officials to intensify patrols and surveillance to prevent illegal tree felling for firewood.

The minister warned that if illegal tree felling occurs in forests or government land, the concerned range officer and staff would be held responsible.

DGP orders inspection

Director general and inspector general of police MA Saleem ordered inspections of LPG warehouses across the state to monitor stock levels and prevent black marketing.

Police commissioners and district superintendents have been directed to verify stocks, examine supply records and monitor daily dispatches from warehouses. They have also been instructed to take action against anyone attempting to sell cylinders on the black market.

Officials said inspections have already begun in Bengaluru and will extend to other districts in the coming days.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar criticised the central government over the LPG shortage and urged Members of Parliament to raise the issue. “MPs who speak on other matters should speak in Parliament about the cooking gas shortage. Justice should be provided to the state,” he said.

Shivakumar said the public was facing hardship due to rising fuel prices and supply disruptions. “People are suffering because of the fuel price increase. The state government cannot do anything about it. The responsibility lies with the central government,” he said.

Shivakumar said the Centre must act immediately to resolve the problem and ensure uninterrupted supply of LPG, warning that people in villages might be forced to revert to firewood if the situation persists.

“They should find a solution today itself and supply LPG. Otherwise, if gas is not available in the villages, then our farmers will have to use firewood as an alternative. They say people should not use firewood and declare things as ‘firewood-free,’ but people are compelled to make such decisions,” he said.