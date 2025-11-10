Kohima, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday inaugurated the 22nd annual Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region Zone III conference here and urged legislative bodies to act as powerful instruments of change. LS Speaker Birla urges NE legislatures to be powerful tools of change

Addressing Speakers, Deputy Speakers, Presiding Officers and legislators from across the North Eastern States, Birla highlighted the role of legislatures in shaping inclusive policies and ensuring good governance.

"Our Legislative Assemblies should work towards policies that promote regional development and industrial growth," he said, emphasising that policy decisions must empower local communities and give national and international recognition to indigenous art, culture, and traditional crafts.

Birla lauded the North Eastern states for their deep-rooted democratic values, unity in decision-making, and adoption of technology, noting that most assemblies in the region have transitioned to paperless operations. He also praised the region's vibrant democracy, improving connectivity, and growing infrastructure, calling these the foundation for new avenues of progress.

"Through collective dialogue and public participation, our legislatures can frame policies that lead to inclusive and sustainable development," Birla said, expressing confidence that the two-day conference would produce a concrete roadmap to make legislative institutions more effective and accountable.

The Speaker also extended his greetings to the people of Nagaland ahead of the upcoming Hornbill Festival, describing it as a symbol of the state's cultural richness and unity.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also unveiled a monolith erected within the NLA complex commemorating the conference being hosted by Nagaland for the third time, including the first in 1997 and the second in 2007.

Held on the theme 'Policy, Progress & People: Legislatures as Catalysts of Change', the conference aims to strengthen democratic institutions and promote responsive governance in the region.

The plenary sessions will focus on two sub-themes - 'Role of Legislatures in Achieving Viksit Bharat' and 'Climate Change - In the Light of Recent Cloudbursts and Landslides in Parts of the Northeast Region'.

As part of the conference, a tree plantation drive has been scheduled to commemorate the event and promote environmental awareness.

Over the years, CPA India Region Zone-III has played a vital role in fostering regional cooperation, promoting parliamentary best practices, and addressing key regional issues such as infrastructure development and the Act East Policy.

Notable achievements include the integration of the Northeast into the India-ASEAN Vision for Trade and Cooperation, advocacy for accelerated infrastructure projects, and encouragement of cultural exchanges.

The zone has also championed digital innovation in legislative processes through initiatives like the National eVidhan Application , enhancing transparency, accessibility, and citizen engagement in governance.

The closing ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday evening.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.