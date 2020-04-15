Lucknow reports first Covid-19 casualty, 30 fresh cases

india

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 18:20 IST

A 55-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU) three days ago, died Wednesday afternoon, said officials.

The man, a resident of Nayagaon in Najirabad locality, had reached KGMU’s casualty department with breathlessness.

“He died in the afternoon,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU. This is first death in Lucknow and ninth coronavirus casualty in the state.

“He was a diabetic and had kidney ailments also. During treatment, it was found that he had infection in the lungs hence was kept on ventilator support in the isolation ward. Unfortunately, he died during treatment,” said Dr Singh.

The brother of the deceased had also tested positive while 10 of his family members have been kept in medical quarantine facility. An area of 100 sq metres around the house of the deceased was sealed on Tuesday and the health department had started tracing of contacts.

Samples of 160 residents of Nayagaon area had been taken for testing, said an official.

Lucknow reported 30 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state capital to 74.

They are residents of Najirabad and Sadar areas and are contacts of people who tested coronavirus positive earlier.

They include eight women and 22 men and have been shifted to Covid hospitals in Sadhamau and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.