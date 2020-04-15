e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Lucknow reports first Covid-19 casualty, 30 fresh cases

Lucknow reports first Covid-19 casualty, 30 fresh cases

The first person to succumb to Covid-19 in Lucknow was also a diabetic and had kidney ailments, doctors said.

india Updated: Apr 15, 2020 18:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
An ambulance is chemically sanitized after a coronavirus infected patient was carried in it during the lockdown, at Nazirabad, in Lucknow.
An ambulance is chemically sanitized after a coronavirus infected patient was carried in it during the lockdown, at Nazirabad, in Lucknow. (Dheeeraj Dhawan/HT PHOTO)
         

A 55-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU) three days ago, died Wednesday afternoon, said officials.

The man, a resident of Nayagaon in Najirabad locality, had reached KGMU’s casualty department with breathlessness.

“He died in the afternoon,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU. This is first death in Lucknow and ninth coronavirus casualty in the state.

“He was a diabetic and had kidney ailments also. During treatment, it was found that he had infection in the lungs hence was kept on ventilator support in the isolation ward. Unfortunately, he died during treatment,” said Dr Singh.

Follow coronavirus latest updates here.

The brother of the deceased had also tested positive while 10 of his family members have been kept in medical quarantine facility. An area of 100 sq metres around the house of the deceased was sealed on Tuesday and the health department had started tracing of contacts.

Samples of 160 residents of Nayagaon area had been taken for testing, said an official.

Lucknow reported 30 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state capital to 74.

They are residents of Najirabad and Sadar areas and are contacts of people who tested coronavirus positive earlier.

They include eight women and 22 men and have been shifted to Covid hospitals in Sadhamau and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

top news
Election on his mind, Donald Trump goes after WHO chief and China
Election on his mind, Donald Trump goes after WHO chief and China
400 families block Bengal highway for 3 hours alleging no food amid lockdown
400 families block Bengal highway for 3 hours alleging no food amid lockdown
India’s districts to be divided into Covid-19 hotspots, green zones
India’s districts to be divided into Covid-19 hotspots, green zones
Coronavirus update:Cases inch towards 12,000 in India, 392 deaths reported
Coronavirus update:Cases inch towards 12,000 in India, 392 deaths reported
Driving in India down 80% in April, walking falls 75%: Apple Maps report
Driving in India down 80% in April, walking falls 75%: Apple Maps report
5 things you need to know about the iPhone SE 2
5 things you need to know about the iPhone SE 2
Michael Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Michael Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news