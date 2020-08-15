e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Made in India Covid-19 vaccine soon’: PM Modi in Independence Day speech

‘Made in India Covid-19 vaccine soon’: PM Modi in Independence Day speech

PM Modi also hailed the role of the healthcare professionals who are at the forefront of the battle against Covid-19, the disease cased by the virus.

india Updated: Aug 15, 2020 08:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated most of his speech to Covid-19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated most of his speech to Covid-19.(ANI Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that an India-made vaccine for the coronavirus disease, which has killed more than 48,000 people and affected over 2.4 million people in the country, will be out soon. In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi said that the government is waiting for a green signal from scientists.

“All of us are waiting for a vaccine for Covid-19. I want to tell you that three vaccine candidates are at different stages of testing in the country,” said the prime minister.

“As soon as our experts and scientists give the green signal, a Made in India Covid-19 vaccine will be available soon,” he added.

He also hailed the role of the healthcare professionals who are at the forefront of the battle against Covid-19, the disease cased by the virus. PM Modi said that the government will produce the potential vaccine on a large scale.

“We have prepared the infrastructure to provide the vaccine to every person in the country,” he said.

The coronavirus disease rapidly spread across the world since its outbreak was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan. After China, the disease took Europe in its grip, killing millions and wiping off decades of progress.

It then reached the United States, which remains the hardest hit country. Apart from the loss of lives, the economic impact was also brutal and many professionals became jobless due to the pandemic. The US saw one of its worst jobless rates due to the coronavirus disease.

But as soon as the disease started spreading, efforts began to find a cure. Many pharmaceutical companies and governments announced the trial of their potential vaccine candidates. In fact, as many as 100 vaccine candidates were being tested across the world, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In India, there were three vaccines which were at different stages of development. The clinical trials of these vaccine candidates were being done together with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at various sites acorss the country.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
‘India has willpower to lead the world’: PM Modi pushes for self-reliance
‘India has willpower to lead the world’: PM Modi pushes for self-reliance
‘Mindset for free India should be vocal for local’, says PM Modi
‘Mindset for free India should be vocal for local’, says PM Modi
ITBP soldiers celebrate Independence Day at 14,000 feet in Ladakh
ITBP soldiers celebrate Independence Day at 14,000 feet in Ladakh
‘I bow to martyrs’: Arvind Kejriwal tweets wishes on Independence Day
‘I bow to martyrs’: Arvind Kejriwal tweets wishes on Independence Day
India an unprecedented story of success, but challenges remain
India an unprecedented story of success, but challenges remain
Jai Hind: PM Modi tweets ahead of Independence Day speech at Red Fort
Jai Hind: PM Modi tweets ahead of Independence Day speech at Red Fort
Does lower testing in Delhi point towards a lowering of guard?
Does lower testing in Delhi point towards a lowering of guard?
Covid update: Amit Shah tests negative; scientists decode virus symptoms’ order
Covid update: Amit Shah tests negative; scientists decode virus symptoms’ order
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In