Madhya Pradesh: 50 cows thrown into swollen river, 20 dead | Shocking video

A video showing several cows being thrown into a swollen river in Satna district, Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral on social media. The police have setup an investigation to probe the case. Viral video shows cows thrown into swollen river in Satna, Madhya Pradesh.(X)

The incident occurred on Tuesday under the Nagod police station limits, with preliminary reports indicating that 15 to 20 cows have died, though this is yet to be confirmed, police said, PTI reported.

Cows thrown from railway bridge

Nagod police station in-charge Ashok Pandey said that the video surfaced on Tuesday evening, showing the cows being thrown into the Satna river from a railway bridge near Bamhor. Thepolice responded by sending a team to the location and subsequently registered a case.

Four booked under cow slaughter law

Four men—Beta Bagri, Ravi Bagri, Rampal Choudhary, and Rajlu Choudhary—have been booked under the Madhya Pradesh Gauvansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam, which prohibits cow slaughter, as well as under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“As soon as the matter came to notice through social media, crime number 535/24 section 325, 3(5) of the Indian Justice Code (BNS), 4/9 MP was registered in Police station Nagod. The crime under the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act 2004 has been registered and action is being taken against the accused,” SP Satna said in an X post.

The police official added that approximately 50 cows were involved, and 15 to 20 are believed to have died.

A rescue operation is ongoing, and the exact number of cows affected will be determined after further investigation. The police are continuing their investigation and searching for the accused, it said.