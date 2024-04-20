 Madhya Pradesh CM's praise for PM Modi: ‘Even politicians in Pakistan…’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Madhya Pradesh CM's praise for PM Modi: ‘Even politicians in Pakistan…’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 20, 2024 11:51 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav was addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Friday evening praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that even politicians in Pakistan wish they had a leader like him in their country. He also claimed that the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) want to become part of India as there is a “crisis of survival” in the neighbouring country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav (PTI)

Yadav was addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district.

“Pakistan's leaders, including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, are continuously saying that they wish Narendra Modi was there (in Pakistan). If you are a leader, then you should be such that even your enemy praises you. This leader (Modi) is making us proud,” he said, as quoted by PTI.

Hitting out at the opposition Congress, Yadav said that the grand old party “created fear” among people during the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

“When Article 370 was being scrapped, Congress said that if this happens then rivers of blood will flow in the country. Rivers of blood will flow only when there is blood in the veins. There is water in your (Congress) veins. The entire country is celebrating as the stigma of Article 370 was wiped off…The people of Kashmir are so happy that even those in PoK are seeking to include them in India as it is hard to make ends meet in Pakistan,” he said.

The CM also alleged that India was divided due to the “seeds sown by the Congress”.

“There was a stigma on the forehead of Congress of dividing the country into Bharat and Pakistan…There was no BJP or Jan Sangh at the time of the country's partition. The country got divided due to the seeds sown by Congress. Half of Punjab went there (in Pakistan),” he said.

Yadav's comments come as the country went to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election on Friday. The remaining six phases will be held on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The results of the election will be announced on June 4.

(With inputs from PTI)

