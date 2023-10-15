News / India News / Madhya Pradesh elections: Congress expected to release 1st list of 130 candidates today

Madhya Pradesh elections: Congress expected to release 1st list of 130 candidates today

PTI |
Oct 15, 2023 07:34 AM IST

For its first list, the Congress has cleared the names of 15 ex-legislators and nearly 90 sitting MLAs.

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday is likely to release its first list of nearly 130 candidates, including state chief Kamal Nath, for the November 17 assembly elections, a party leader said on Friday.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi

Sunday marks the beginning of the auspicious Navratri festival.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The leader, who is close to Nath, said that the Congress has plans to declare the names of candidates for all 230 seats in two lists based on five surveys. Of these surveys, one was done by poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu on behalf of Rahul Gandhi, while Nath took care of another, he said.

Also read: MP polls: Congress hopes to counter BJP’s Ladli Behna with student cash scheme

For its first list, the Congress has cleared the names of 15 ex-legislators and nearly 90 sitting MLAs, said party insiders. Nath will contest from his pocket borough Chhindwara, they said.

Earlier, Nath had said that the Congress would announce its candidates for the assembly polls after ‘Pitru Paksha’,

Pitru Paksha, the period during which Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, started on September 29 and will end on October 14 this year.

“Names of 103 candidates were decided and approved two days ago but due to the ongoing ‘Shraadh’ period, we did not announce their names,” said the close aide of Nath.

“Meeting of our central election committee attended by our president Mallikarjun Kharge and his predecessor Rahul Gandhi is on in New Delhi. It is primarily focussing on picking candidates for the second list,” another Congress leader said around noon.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh govt involved in 250 scams in 225 months, says Priyanka Gandhi

The Congress screening committee for MP polls is going to meet shortly for the second list, the leaders said.

The Congress’s arch-rival BJP has already announced candidates for 136 assembly seats through four lists.

The saffron party brought out its first list of 39 candidates on August 17, more than one and a half months before the election date was announced.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out