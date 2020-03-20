e-paper
Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh reports 4 coronavirus cases; 3 from same family with travel history to Dubai

Madhya Pradesh reports 4 coronavirus cases; 3 from same family with travel history to Dubai

These patients include three members of one family. They had returned from Dubai recently, Jabalpur Collector Bharat Yadav said.

india Updated: Mar 20, 2020 22:19 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India on Friday witnessed the highest number of cases reported in a single day with the number of nationwide coronavirus cases rising to 236.
India on Friday witnessed the highest number of cases reported in a single day with the number of nationwide coronavirus cases rising to 236.
         

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported its first few cases of coronavirus from Jabalpur, according to news agency PTI.

Four people from Jabalpur tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a senior official said.

These patients include three members of one family. They had returned from Dubai recently, Jabalpur Collector Bharat Yadav said.

The fourth person who tested positive for the coronavirus had a travel history to Germany, Yadav added.

India on Friday witnessed the highest number of cases reported in a single day with the number of nationwide coronavirus cases rising to 236.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 9,800 people globally and infected over 2,40,000 so far.

Calling it a challenge for which there is no cure yet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation on Thursday, emphasized on the need for self-isolation and social distancing. He also called for a Janta Curfew on March 22 and asked people not to venture out unless absolutely necessary nor indulge in panic buying.

Kanika Kapoor booked for negligence after leaving a trail of quarantined VIPs
India’s coronavirus cases rise by record 63 in a day, reaches 236 patients
Top politicians go into self-quarantine after singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus
Kerala reports 12 more cases, number of those infected climbs to 37
Modi is right to prepare India for a deeper crisis, writes Barkha Dutt
Covid-19: AIIMS Director on Kanika Kapoor, community transmission and more
Coronavirus: ‘The right step’-Tendulkar lauds PM Modi’s ‘Janta Curfew’ move
Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire with premium makeover, key features
