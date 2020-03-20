Madhya Pradesh reports 4 coronavirus cases; 3 from same family with travel history to Dubai

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 22:19 IST

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported its first few cases of coronavirus from Jabalpur, according to news agency PTI.

Four people from Jabalpur tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a senior official said.

These patients include three members of one family. They had returned from Dubai recently, Jabalpur Collector Bharat Yadav said.

The fourth person who tested positive for the coronavirus had a travel history to Germany, Yadav added.

India on Friday witnessed the highest number of cases reported in a single day with the number of nationwide coronavirus cases rising to 236.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 9,800 people globally and infected over 2,40,000 so far.

Calling it a challenge for which there is no cure yet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation on Thursday, emphasized on the need for self-isolation and social distancing. He also called for a Janta Curfew on March 22 and asked people not to venture out unless absolutely necessary nor indulge in panic buying.