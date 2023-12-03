close_game
MP results 2023 LIVE: Bhojpur, Sanchi, Silwani, Vidisha, Basoda, Budhni, Ichhawar, Khategaon updates
MP results 2023 LIVE: Bhojpur, Sanchi, Silwani, Vidisha, Basoda, Budhni, Ichhawar, Khategaon updates

Dec 03, 2023 09:13 AM IST
MP Election Results Live Updates: Latest vote counting for Bhojpur, Sanchi, Silwani, Vidisha, Basoda, Budhni, Ichhawar, Khategaon assembly constituencies.

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Vidisha Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Bhojpur, Sanchi, Silwani, Vidisha, Basoda, Budhni, Ichhawar, Khategaon assembly constituencies.

Counting for all Vidisha seats to begin from 8 am onwards on 3rd December, 2023.

ConstituencyLeading MLAParty
BhojpurResult Awaited-
SanchiResult Awaited-
SilwaniRampal SinghBJP
VidishaResult Awaited-
BasodaResult Awaited-
BudhniResult Awaited-
IchhawarResult Awaited-
KhategaonResult Awaited-

2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results:

ConstituencySitting MLAParty
BhojpurSurendra PatwaBJP
SanchiDr. Prabhuram ChoudharyINC
SilwaniRampal SinghBJP
VidishaShashank BhargavINC
BasodaLeena JainBJP
BudhniShivraj Singh ChouhanBJP
IchhawarKaran Singh VermaBJP
KhategaonAashish Govind SharmaBJP

  • Dec 03, 2023 09:13 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results: Counting has begun.

  • Dec 03, 2023 07:37 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Polls: Counting to begin at 8 am.

Sign out