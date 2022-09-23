Home / India News / Madras HC allows RSS to take out procession in TN on Oct 2

Madras HC allows RSS to take out procession in TN on Oct 2

Published on Sep 23, 2022 12:02 AM IST

In a win for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Madras high court on Thursday directed the state government to grant them permission to go on a route march in 50 locations with restrictions on October 2. (HT)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

In a win for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Madras high court on Thursday directed the state government to grant them permission to go on a route march in 50 locations with restrictions on October 2.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan said that the state authorities should grant the permission on or before September 28 and a detailed order will be passed later.

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions from the RSS seeking permission to carry out a procession wearing their uniform led by a musical band across Tamil Nadu on October 2 and conduct public meetings thereafter. The court had directed the Tamil Nadu home secretary and the director general of police (DGP) Sylendra Babu to file their affidavits on the matter on Thursday.

“Every year they (RSS) file an application but they (state government) give some reason and reject it,” said senior counsel G Rajagopal, one of the advocates representing the RSS. “So we told the court that we have a right to hold lawful assembly. We will assemble without arms. And reasonable restrictions can be placed upon us,” he said.

The respondents in the case, Tamil Nadu, submitted that there was delay in considering the representation from the RSS since the details of the places where the march was going to be taken was not given to them. The court directed the state to obtain the routes from the RSS, impose restrictions to maintain law and order.

“Finally, the court said permission will be granted on the conditions imposed by the police,” said another advocate Rabu Manogar, representing the RSS.

“The permission should be granted before September 28 for the 50 places.” He added that the march was being carried out on account of three reasons: Vijayadashami festival (when the RSS was founded in 1925), B R Ambedkar’s 125th birth anniversary and 75th year of India’s Independence. “Every year these marches happen from Kashmir to Kanyakumari,” said Manogar. “Everywhere governments give permission. Only in Tamil Nadu, we had to move the court for permission,” he said.

    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

