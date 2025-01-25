Madras HC forms SIT to probe leak of minor survivor’s statement in sexual assault case

The Madras high court on Friday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) in addition to a SIT that was already appointed by the Supreme Court in the case of a 10-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted in Chennai. The Madras high court on Friday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) in addition to a SIT that was already appointed by the Supreme Court in the case of a 10-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted in Chennai

The high court has formed the new SIT to probe other major complaints related to the case such as the child survivor’s audio statement to the police being leaked and her mother allegedly being thrashed at the police station by a woman inspector.

A division bench of justices R Subramaniam and C Kumarappan formed the new SIT with three officers to be headed by joint commissioner of west zone in Chennai, Pakerla Cephas Kalyan. The bench had on January 21 observed that the same SIT constituted by the apex court could investigate the audio leak and alleged assault of the mother. However, the bench was informed that one of the officers in the SIT had been transferred and the other two were also part of a SIT constituted to probe the sexual assault of a 19-year-old student of Anna University. So the court formed a new SIT. The SC-appointed SIT had arrested inspector Raji on January 6 for allegedly beating the mother of the rape survivor.

Last October, the Madras high court, found that there were violations under Pocso (Protection of children against sexual offences) Act. It was disturbed by the manner in which the child-victim was treated and transferred the case to the CBI. But, the Supreme Court stayed the high court’s order and ordered the constitution of a SIT.

The Madras high court took suo motu cognizance of the case last September 10. On August 29 last year, the 10-year-old girl suffered from excruciating stomach pain, following which her mother, who works as a cook, took her to a local clinic. She was referred to the Kilpauk Medical College Government Hospital where doctors said that she has been recently been raped repeatedly, officers aware of the matter said. The hospital alerted Anna Nagar All women’s police station, they added.

Police registered an FIR last August 30 and named a 31-year-old watercan delivery man, Satish, as an accused. He allegedly raped the girl when she was alone at home. After the registration of the FIR, the mother was asked to come to the police station, while the girl was in hospital, police said. The mother alleged that when she went to the police station, investigation officer Raji assaulted her and threatened her. Police had denied the accusations, but transferred the officer.

Child rights activists alleged that Satish has connections with politicians and police, and his links must be investigated. The allegations were raised after the girl changed her earlier statement. The minor said that she accused Satish by mistake and that her uncle’s minor son had raped her in 2022. HT too had access to the audio recording of the girl’s second statement to police. The mother alleged that police threatened her child to change her statement.