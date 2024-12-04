Madras HC notice to Centre, Tamil Nadu, YouTube on online review ban plea

The Madras high court on Tuesday ordered notices to the Union ministry of information and broadcasting, Tamil Nadu government and YouTube after the Tamil Film Active Producers Association sought a ban on online review of movies for three days after its theatrical release and to frame guidelines for online reviewers. Justice S Sounthar refused to grant an interim injunction to restrain YouTube channels from recording the views of the audience that are filmed immediately after they have watched the movie in cinema theatres (File photo)

However, justice S Sounthar refused to grant an interim injunction to restrain YouTube channels from recording the views of the audience that are filmed immediately after they have watched the movie in cinema theatres. The justice orally remarked that “reviews, even if critical of films, are part of the freedom of speech and expression which cannot be curtailed”, as quoted by Bar and Bench. Producers could counter negative reviews with their positive reviews and individuals could seek personal legal remedies instead of asking for a blanket gag order, the justice added.

The petitioners argued that in some cases personal bias and malice leads to negative reviews which affect the film and lead to huge losses especially during the first three days which is key for a film. Over the years, Tamil film producers have in public platforms requested influencers not to post their reviews on social media for three days after the release of a film.