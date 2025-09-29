Madras high court to hear TVK's plea for CBI probe in Karur stampede today

Actor -politician Vijay's plea seeking an independent inquiry is expected to be heard by the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court later in the day today. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief on Sunday approached the court seeking Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the stampede at his Karur rally that claimed at least 40 lives on Saturday. People stand near mortal remains of victims, who died after a stampede broke out at actor and TVK chief Vijay's rally on Saturday, at the government hospital, in Karur.(PTI )

The TVK is being represented by Advocate S Arivazhagan who urged the court to take suo motu cognisance of the incident and ensure an impartial investigation. The plea stressed that only an independent agency could uncover the lapses that led to the large-scale loss of life during the party's public meeting.

A crowd surge at Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday led to a stampede claiming at least 40 lives. Over 100 people suffered injuries who are undergoing treatment.

The First Information Report, filed at Karur town police station, has charged TVK’s Karur (north) district secretary Madhiazhagan, general secretary Bussy Anand, and joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar under sections 105 (culpable homicide), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), and 125 (endangering life of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“Vijay also arrived three hours late to the venue in Karur after his rally in nearby Namakkal district,” Additional director general of police (law and order) Davidson Devasirvatham said.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed against Vijay to bar him from holding any public gatherings until the investigation was completed. The plea was filed by a person, identified as Senthilkannan, who was injured in the crush at Vijay's Karur rally.

He urged the court to direct the DGP from granting permission to conduct any further public meetings, rallies or political gatherings by TVK and its leader Vijay till such time.

He sought to implead himself as a party to the petition filed by TVK, which sought a direction to the Director General of Police (DGP) to forthwith instruct all subordinate police officials throughout the State to consider and grant necessary permissions to it for conducting political campaigns led by Vijay across Tamil Nadu between September 20 and December 20, 2025 on the basis of the petitioner's representation dated September 9, 2025.

Senthilkannan submitted that the tragedy was not a mere accident but the direct result of reckless planning, gross mismanagement, and complete disregard for the safety of the public. The organisers permitted the crowd to gather without restriction, failed to provide adequate barricades, and positioned the campaign vehicle in a manner that provoked a dangerous surge.