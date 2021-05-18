Maha daily Covid cases continue to drop, state records 26,616 fresh infections

Maharashtra recorded 26,616 new daily infections on Monday, pushing its Covid tally to 5,405,068. Active cases declined to 445,495 after 48,211 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours.

The state also saw 516 fatalities, taking the toll to 82,486. Kolhapur reported the highest toll on Monday with 101 deaths – (83 in the district and 18 in the city), followed by Solapur with 56 deaths (49 in the district and seven in the city).

After three months of surge, daily cases in Maharashtra have gradually started declining. It became possible, however, only after a complete lockdown was imposed across the state on April 22. The state is now hoping for a decline of 50% in daily cases by the end of this month, officials said.

Also Read | PM Modi to interact with state, district officials on Covid-19 management

For the past four consecutive days, Maharashtra has been reporting less than 40,000 cases. On May 14, 15 and 16, it reported 39,923, 34,848, and 34,389 cases, respectively. On April 18, the state saw the highest daily surge of 68,631 cases which is also been seen as the peak of the second wave. Till May 1, the tally of daily cases was more than 60,000 cases.

The daily positivity rate of the state is also on decline as it was 15.91%, 14.68%, and 12.99% on May 14, 15 and 16, respectively.