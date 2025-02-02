Maha Kumbh 2025: Basant Panchami on February 3; officials prepare for zero-error ahead of 'amrit snan'

Top officials in Uttar Pradesh are working to ensure strict adherence to chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive of maintaining a zero-error event ahead of the final ‘amrit snan’ on Basant Panchami at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Monday, February 3. The strict directive was issued following a stampede during the January 29 snan that claimed at least 30 lives and left around 60 people injured. After a mishap due to a stampede on Wednesday Morning on Mauni Amavasya devotees started coming again to Mahakumbh to take a holy dip on the upcoming Basant Panchami at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India on Saturday, February 01, 2025. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

The crowd for the Basant Panchami Snan continues to grow, with nearly 90 lakh devotees having taken a dip in the Ganga and Sangam by 12pm on Sunday. Since January 13, the Maha Kumbh has seen over 33.61 crore devotees participating in the holy bath.

After the fatal crowd crush at Sangam Nose on Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Yogi Adityanath visited Prayagraj on Saturday.

During the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual, overcrowding led to a stampede at Sangam Nose. According to police, a surge in devotees caused a barrier to break, triggering the fatal chaos.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maha Kumbh Nagar on February 5.

Here's how UP govt is gearing up for Basant Panchami

The Uttar Pradesh government has assigned two senior IAS officers, who played a key role in organising the 2019 Ardh Kumbh, to ensure the smooth execution of this year’s Mela.

Ashish Goyal and Bhanu Chandra Goswami, both experienced in administrative operations in Prayagraj, especially in crowd management and inter-agency coordination during the 2019 Ardh Kumbh, have joined Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand. This trio was also part of the mega event six years ago.

Additional director general of police (ADG) Bhanu Bhaskar is overseeing crowd control measures within the fair premises.

During his visit, Yogi Adityanath inspected the site of the recent incident and visited hospitals to check on the injured. At a review meeting on Basant Panchami snan preparations, he directed officials to ensure that the event proceeds "without any errors."

On Sunday morning, ADG Bhaskar visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at the Mela Authority building, where he monitored the entire fairground, major intersections, and entry points through large screens. He also issued instructions via loudspeakers to ensure smooth movement at the ghats.

Addressing devotees through a microphone at the ICCC, he urged them not to remain at the ghats after bathing and to vacate the area quickly to allow others to take a dip. He also advised them against eating or drinking at the ghats and instructed them to use designated areas for refreshments.

Bhaskar directed police officers to prevent crowd buildup on the ghats and ensure that devotees leave promptly after completing their rituals.

A mela administration official told PTI that the police force has been instructed to focus on crowd control across the entire fair area. Meanwhile, officers Bhanu Chandra Goswami and Ashish Goyal, who have arrived from Lucknow, are assisting the administration by sharing their past experiences.

In the 2019 Kumbh, Goswami served as vice chairman of the Prayagraj Development Authority, while Goyal was divisional commissioner.

Mahant Ravindra Puri, president of the All India Akhada Parishad, appealed to devotees, saying the five-kilometre stretch of Prayagraj is considered part of the Sangam. He assured them taking a dip anywhere between Phaphamau and Arail carries the same spiritual significance as bathing at the Sangam, urging them not to overcrowd the limited area of the confluence.

Amrit snan

The amrit snan is the most significant and sacred ritual of the Maha Kumbh Mela, drawing millions of pilgrims from across the world to the Triveni Sangam. Devotees believe that bathing during these rare celestial alignments purifies them of sins and leads them toward ‘moksha’ or salvation.

A key highlight of the Amrit Snan is the grand procession of saints and ascetics, including the ash-covered Naga sadhus from various Akharas (monastic orders).

The dates for the Amrit Snan are determined based on astrological alignments of the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter, which are believed to enhance the spiritual energy of the sacred rivers. In this Maha Kumbh, the first two Amrit Snan took place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti) and January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), with the next scheduled for February 3 (Basant Panchami).

As per the Hindu calendar, Basant Panchami falls on Magh Shukla Panchami, marking the auspicious arrival of the spring season.

Besides the Amrit Snan dates, three other major bathing days are observed. One took place on January 13 (Paush Purnima), while the upcoming ones are on February 12 (Maghi Purnima) and February 26 (Mahashivratri), which also marks the grand conclusion of this once-in-12-years event.

(With PTI inputs)