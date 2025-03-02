Maha Kumbh 2025: How many lost devotees were reunited with their families in Prayagraj?

Over 54,000 people, who got separated from their loved ones during the recently concluded Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj, were successfully reunited with their families due to the efforts of the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. Maha Kumbh 2025 brought over 66 crore devotees to Prayagraj from across the world(PTI)

Amidst the sea of devotees, many got separated from their loved ones, 54,357 separated individuals were successfully reunited with their families, a release said.

A significant number were women. The police also played a vital role in reuniting devotees from different states of India and Nepal with their families.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, one of the largest Hindu gatherings in the world, was held on the banks of Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The event brought over 66 crore devotees across the world in a celebration of faith, unity, and devotion.

Yogi government's efforts to reunite lost devotees

During the grand Maha Kumbh Mela, the Yogi government implemented several exemplary initiatives to ensure the safety and seamless organisation of the event.

One of the key highlights was the establishment of the Digital Khoya Paya Kendra, which facilitated the swift reunion of more than 35,000 separated devotees and their families.

A significant portion of those reunited were women and as per the administration, the Uttar Pradesh police played a crucial role in ensuring that individuals from different states of India, as well as Nepal, were traced and brought back to their families.

NGOs, including Bharat Seva Kendra and Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Smriti Samiti, led by Umesh Chandra Tiwari, Director of Bharat Seva Kendra’s Bhoole Bhatke Camp were also instrumental in helping reunite 19,274 lost individuals with their families, including all 18 missing children.

During the Amrit Snan Parv on Makar Sankranti (January 13-15), 598 individuals were reunited, 8,725 people were reconnected during Mauni Amavasya (January 28-30), and 864 devotees were reunited during Basant Panchami (February 2-4).

Additionally, 24,896 individuals who got separated during other bathing festivals and on regular days were reunited, bringing the total to 35,083 by the end of Mahakumbh, it added.

The grand Maha Kumbh Mela, which took place after 144 years, witnessed millions of devotees and tourists from across the world descend to partake in this sacred occasion.

The successful reunions at these centres prompted heartfelt gratitude from the devotees, who expressed their appreciation to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for this thoughtful initiative.