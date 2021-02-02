IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Maha may propose law for ballot papers in elections
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Maha may propose law for ballot papers in elections

Maharashtra’s Speaker Nana Patole on Tuesday directed the state government to explore the option of allowing the use of paper ballots in addition to electronic voting machines (EVMs) during state and local body polls, a move that officials and experts could test the limits of electoral procedures that are under a state’s legal control
READ FULL STORY
By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:44 PM IST

Maharashtra’s Speaker Nana Patole on Tuesday directed the state government to explore the option of allowing the use of paper ballots in addition to electronic voting machines (EVMs) during state and local body polls, a move that officials and experts could test the limits of electoral procedures that are under a state’s legal control.

Patole’s direction came purportedly on a request by a Nagpur resident, following which the Speaker held discussions with state legislature secretary Rajendra Bhagwat, chief electoral officer Baldev Singh and secretary in law and judiciary department Bhupendra Gurav, in addition to other senior officials.

“I have directed the law and judiciary department to prepare draft for an amendment in the existing laws to give the people an alternative of using paper ballots for voting. People have doubts over the EVM and want the old system of ballot to be brought back. Article 328 of the Indian Constitution empowers the state legislature to make provisions with respect to the elections,” Patole told HT.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi partners – Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress – and the government did not comment on the issue.

“Public sentiment must be respected. As such I have issued the directives,” Patole added.

State officials dealing with legislative affairs are not sure whether the state has powers to legislate on assembly elections, which are held by Election Commission of India.

Article 328 of the Constitution gives state legislatures the power to make provisions with respect to elections to such legislative bodies as long as these are not under the domain of Parliament.

Officials from the State Election Commission (SEC) said the amendment related to local body elections can be made but not for state assembly elections since it is conducted under the Representation of People Act, 1951 which is a central law.

“We conduct local bodies’ election under four different laws, each for municipal corporations, zilla parishads, village (gram) panchayat etc. and all the above laws have a provision for conducting elections through EVM. Theoretically, they can be amended for use of paper ballots but for this, the state will have to consult the SEC and the commission will have to make the request officially,” said a senior official from the SEC, requesting anonymity.

Another official, who asked not to be named, said giving the option of EVM as well as ballot paper to the voters will not be feasible practically.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
The BJP is buoyed by its impressive gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (HT FILE PHOTO)(HT FILE PHOTO)
The BJP is buoyed by its impressive gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (HT FILE PHOTO)(HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

BJP appoints election in-charges for Puducherry, 3 poll-bound states

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:22 AM IST
  • BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Kerala from Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: PM Narendra Modi.(MINT_PRINT)
File photo: PM Narendra Modi.(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Government to develop 8 new cities to meet urbanisation demand

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:13 AM IST
  • The ministry of housing and urban affairs will soon come out with a detailed framework to execute the project.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MLA Kantilal Bhuria.(Facebook/Kantilal Bhuria)
Congress MLA Kantilal Bhuria.(Facebook/Kantilal Bhuria)
india news

BJP leaders buy alcohol with Ram temple funds, says Congress MLA in MP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:08 AM IST
  • Veteran Congress MLA Kantilal Bhuria claimed that there has been no accountability of the money collected by BJP leaders for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Fix timeline for call on pleas by life convicts: SC

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all states and Union territories to fix a timeline to decide on requests for early release by life convicts, noting with regret that a total of 1,649 such applications were pending across 21 states
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

RJD, NCP set to ally with TMC for Bengal polls; SP likely to join

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Kolkata: Leaders of Bihar’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Maharashtra’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have held talks with West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and agreed to form an alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Dal (BJP) in the assembly polls due in the state in March-April, according to leaders aware of the developments
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Maha may propose law for ballot papers in elections

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Maharashtra’s Speaker Nana Patole on Tuesday directed the state government to explore the option of allowing the use of paper ballots in addition to electronic voting machines (EVMs) during state and local body polls, a move that officials and experts could test the limits of electoral procedures that are under a state’s legal control
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Over 4mn workers administered dose

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:43 PM IST
The Union health ministry has deputed two high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala and Maharashtra to help manage the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) spread in the two states that now make up as much as 70% of the total active case load in the country
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Govt working on scheme for welfare of transpeople

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:42 PM IST
The Centre is working on a scheme to ensure access to health, education and livelihood for transgender persons but there is no proposal to enforce reservations for the community, the government told Parliament on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

No plans to bring national anti-conversion law: Govt

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre has no plans to bring a nationwide anti conversion law to regulate interfaith marriages in the country, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) told Parliament on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Govt to sign 48k-cr Tejas deal with HAL

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Bengaluru: The government will on Wednesday, the opening day of Aero India-2021, award Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) a 48,000-crore contract to supply 83 LCA (light combat aircraft) Mk-1A jets to the Indian Air Force, which is grappling with a shortage of fighter planes, officials familiar with the development said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Maximum temperature rises up to 28.1°C, rain likely this week: IMD

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The maximum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday was recorded at 28
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6% effective: Lancet study

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Sputnik V, the coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Institute, has an efficacy rate of 91
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Punjab parties want farm laws withdrawn

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Chandigarh An all-party meet convened by Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh passed a resolution on Tuesday to demand that the Centre immediately withdraw three contentious agri laws that have prompted widespread protests by farmers, and said the Centre was responsible for a “substantial delay” in resolving the deadlock
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Uttarakhand: ‘Anti-national’ posts to hit passport clearance

By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Dehradun Applying for a passport in Uttarakhand? Well, you’d better not have made what the state’s top policeman termed “anti-national posts” on social media
READ FULL STORY
Close
Forest personnel and veterinarians inspecting carcass of the tigress cub found on Tuesday at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve(KNPTR)
Forest personnel and veterinarians inspecting carcass of the tigress cub found on Tuesday at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve(KNPTR)
india news

Carcass of tiger cub found in Kaziranga National Park

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:37 PM IST
  • The cub is suspected to have been killed by a bigger tiger
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP