e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maha ready to hand over Wadhawans to CBI, ED

Maha ready to hand over Wadhawans to CBI, ED

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:40 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai : Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) \for investigations into the case of alleged fraud at Yes Bank Limited, .Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday.

The brothers, meanwhile, obtained interim protection from arrest until May 5 from a special CBI court. The court has granted them the protection on grounds that their arrest is not possible during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The central agencies have sought custody of the Wadhawans after they were detained by Satara police for violating lockdown restrictions two weeks ago. DHFL has borrowed about Rs 3,700 crore from Yes Bank that is under stress. They are probing an alleged quid pro quo between DHFL and Yes Bank and their promoters.

In a Facebook live address on Wednesday morning, Deshmukh said the 14-day quarantine of the businessmen brothers would end on Wednesday, April 22, after which the agencies can seek the custody of the brothers.

“We have written to both the central agencies that they can take custody on Wednesday afternoon. They [Wadhawans] are at a school in Panchgani [in Satara district] completing their mandatory quarantine,” he said.

The Wadhawan brothers and 21 other family members were detained by Satara police on March 7 after they illegally travelled to Mahabaleshwar from Khandala during the lockdown for the coronavirus disease pandemic . To cross the district borders, they provided a letter written by Amitabh Gupta, principal secretary (special) in the home department, who is now facing an inquiry.

“We have written to the central agencies to take over custody anytime from now. It is up to them to decide when to act on our request,” a home department official said on condition of anonymity.

The Wadhawans and family members have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Disaster Management Act 2005.

The CBI had obtained non-bailable warrants against the two on March 17. In a letter, dated April 17, the deputy inspector general of CBI and the assistant director of ED were requested by the Satara superitendent of police Tejaswi Satpute to take follow-up action by April 22.

top news
Make no mistake, coronavirus will be with us for a long time: WHO chief
Make no mistake, coronavirus will be with us for a long time: WHO chief
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Ordinance to protect Corona Warriors. Will it deter attackers? I HT Debates
Ordinance to protect Corona Warriors. Will it deter attackers? I HT Debates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news