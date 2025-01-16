Mahakumbh 2025: IMD predicts rain, fog in Prayagraj, sounds orange alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for today and Thursday, where the Mahakumbh is underway. Flower petals being showered on devotees during the first ‘Amrit Snan’ at the Mahakumbh on Makar Sankranti, at Sangam in Prayagraj, Tuesday. (PTI Photo)(HT_PRINT)

IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy told ANI,"There is a possibility of rain and fog conditions today in southeast UP, where the Kumbh Mela is currently going on. Even if the fog is not too dense, its impact will be high, and because of this, we have issued an Orange alert for today and tomorrow in this area."

“Rain is expected to increase from 18 January, especially in the hill states. A third WD is expected on the 21-22 January. So there is a possibility of rain over planes,” Roy added.

The IMD scientist further said,"Today western disturbance is over Pakistan and induced cyclonic circulation is over South Haryana. Many places in north India experienced rainfall yesterday. This WD is moving eastwards, due to which there's a possibility of thunderstorm activity in hilly areas and west UP, and snowfall in hill states today. From 18-19 January, another WD is expected to occur."

Roy said that generally before western disturbance the temperature rises and after it the temperature reduces.

“There is a possibility that temperatures will drop by 2-3° C in the next 2 to 3 days and fog conditions could increase in northwest India, causing dense fog in Punjab, Haryana, north UP, and Delhi on 17-18 January. Temperatures will fall in Delhi from tomorrow morning onwards and fog will prevail moderate to dense on 17 and 18,” the scientist told ANI.

She said that IMD has issued a Yellow alert of dense fog in Punjab, Haryana and west UP for today and tomorrow.

"Heavy rainfall of 13 centimetres was recorded in Tirunelveli yesterday. Heavy rainfall is expected in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands today. By 18 January, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu. We have issued a Yellow alert for this," she further added.

Over 30 lakh devotees took holy dip during Mahakumbh on Day 4

More than 30 lakh devotees took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on the fourth day of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

According to the data released, by 6 pm on Thursday, over 30 lakh people visited the Maha Kumbh and took a holy dip at the Sangam, with more than 10 lakh Kalpvasis and 20 lakh additional pilgrims.

Over 7 crore devotees have participated in the world's biggest religious congregation; over 3.5 crore on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14, ANI reported.

(With ANI inputs)