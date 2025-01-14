Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada takes dip on 1st ‘Amrit Snan’ to celebrate Makar Sankranti at Mahakumbh Mela 2025

As the grand celebration of the Mahakumbh began in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Monday, the first big occasion of ‘Amrit Snan’ comes just a day in on Makar Sankranti. Sadhus of the Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada led the procession early in the morning and took a holy dip in the Triveni sangam - the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, to kickstart ‘Amrit Snan’, reported news agency ANI. It will now be followed by many other akharas. 'Sadhus' take a holy dip at the Sangam on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' festival during the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, (PTI)

Mahanirvani Akhara’s Mahamandleshwar Swami Gyan Puri, after taking the holy dip, said everyone finds a place to experience the ‘snan’ despite the huge crowd. “I think it is only possible to see this here,” he said.

A total of 13 akharas will be participating in ‘Amrit Snan’ and taking the holy dip in Sangam. Ravindra Puri, president of Akhada Parishad, told ANI that “all the akhadas have been allotted 40 minutes for the Amrit Snan. And all the akharas will take holy dip, one after another..."

Along with akaras, thousands of devotees also braved harsh cold in the morning to gather and take a holy dip in the sangam to celebrate the occasion of Makar Sankranti, a Hindu festival marking the onset of the harvest season.

Shri Kamlanand Giri Maharaj of the Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada, while talking to ANI during the procession, said, "It's been a long tradition - all the akharas take holy dip one after another. This Maha Kumbh is an auspicious occasion where people of Sanatan Dharm unite and pray..."

Other akharas follow

Following the Mahanirvani Akhada, the procession of other akharas such as Niranjani akhara and Anand akhara also began to participate in the ‘Amrit Snan’.

The security at Mahakumbh is also tightened to ensure smooth conduct. According to SSP Kumbh Mela Rajesh Dwivedi, cops are deployed on the akhara route leading to ‘snan’ area. “Police, PAC, horse-mounted police and Paramilitary force are accompanying the Akharas," he said.

The thirteen akharas of the ‘Sanatan Dharma’ that will participate in the ‘Amrit snan’ today are divided into three groups -- Sanyasi (Shaivite), Bairagi (Vaishnav) and Udaseen, according to an ANI report. The Shaivite akhadas include Shree Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Niranjani, Shree Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani,Shree Shambhu Panchagni Akhada, Shree Panchdashnam Aavahan Akhada and Taponidhi Shri Anand Akhada Panchayti.

Mahakumbh is one the world’s largest religious gatherings. This Mahakumbh is set to cross the footfall mark of 45 crore as devotees and Hindu religious figures from around the world make their way towards Prayagraj to participate in the mela. Mahakumbh 2025 will go on till February 26.