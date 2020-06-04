Maharashtra allows inter-district movement in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

india

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 16:57 IST

The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to allow inter district movement in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region without any restrictions under Unlock 1. However, the ban on inter-state and inter-district movement in other parts of Maharashtra will continue.

The government had banned inter-state and inter-district movement to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state where the tally has gone past 74,000.

The state has also capped the number of staff to maximum 10 people in the private offices that has been allowed to operate from June 8.

“The inter district movement of persons within the area of municipal corporations under Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) shall be allowed without any restrictions. However, the interstate and inter district movement of persons shall continue to be regulated,” said the order issued by chief secretary Ajoy Mehta.

“All private offices can operate with up to 10% strength or 10 people whichever is more with remaining persons working from home. However, all the employers will take sensitization program to educate the employees about adequate precautions on returning home so that vulnerable group especially the elderly is not effected,” the order said.

The government has also allowed printing and distribution of newspapers including home delivery from June 7. “It shall be with the knowledge of receiver for the delivery of newspaper, personnel shall wear mask and use hand sanitizer and maintain social distancing,” said the order .

It has also allowed all educational institutions — school, colleges and universities — to operate its offices but only for the non-teaching purposes such as development of e-content, evaluation of answer sheets and declaration of results.

On Wednesday, the government allowed outdoor physical activities such as running, exercising, cycling at open spaces, playground, and beaches. However, on Thursday, it is clarified that while doing so, no equipment, garden equipment, open air gym equipment and play area equipment such as bars and swings will be allowed to be used.

From June 5, the state has also allowed to markets to open.