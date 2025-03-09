'Deer is our God’: BJP worker gets threat in Lawrence Bishnoi's name over ‘hunting’

A local BJP functionary in Maharashtra's Beed district was issued a threat in the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from a social media account. A file photo of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.(File)

The police, which have begun a probe into the incident, think the account could be fake. No first information report (FIR) has been lodged yet, reported PTI.

Bhosale, also known as 'Khokya', is accused of hunting deer and the threat issued from the Facebook account was in this connection, a police official said.

The account holder, while invoking the name of Lawrence Bishnoi, has sought the arrest of Bhosale for hunting deer. "Deer is our God. Khokya does not deserve forgiveness," the threat message said.

"The Facebook account may be fake. We have written to the social media firm to provide details about it. No FIR has been lodged so far," an official from Beed police station was quoted as saying by PTI.

Notably, the forest department is already probing allegations of poaching against Bhosale.

According to PTI, the department has conducted searches in several places in Shirur taluka.

Bishnoi, an alleged mastermind in the murders of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and the Mumbai-based Nationalist Congress Party politician Baba Siddique, is currently lodged in Sabarmati central prison in Ahmedabad.

In 2018, Lawrence Bishnoi had declared that he would kill Salman Khan over the latter's involvement in the black buck poaching case.

Khan was convicted by the Rajasthan High Court in the same year for poaching blackbuck, considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. He is out on bail.

(Inputs from PTI)