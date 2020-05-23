e-paper
Home / India News / Maharashtra CM, governor like father and son, says Shiv Sena

Maharashtra CM, governor like father and son, says Shiv Sena

Earlier this week, the Opposition BJP had visited the governor and complained that the state government had failed in checking the spread of the coronavirus.

india Updated: May 23, 2020 14:43 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Mumbai
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on the occasion of 'Maharashtra Day' at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on the occasion of 'Maharashtra Day' at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI File Photo )
         

Shiv Sena senior leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday met with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

A Raj Bhavan statement described the meeting between the Sena MP and the governor as a “courtesy call”.

Raut’s visit came on the heels of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray skipping a meeting called by the governor to assess the state government’s preparedness to tackle Covid-19 crisis on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Raut told reporters that it was a courtesy visit.

“The governor and the chief minister had no conflict between them. Their relations are like that of a father and a son, and they will remain like that,” Raut said.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
