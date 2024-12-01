Maharashtra govt formation: BJP CM's name still under wraps; all eyes on unwell Shinde's 'big decision'
Eknath Shinde has grabbing the spotlight since the BJP-led NDA, also known as the Mahayuti alliance, secured a landslide victory in recent Maharashtra polls.
Amid all eyes on him over Maharashtra government formation developments, Caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde has been down with fever and throat infection for the past two days, his family doctor said, adding that he is recovering at his native village in Satara district.
A team of three to four doctors is treating Eknath Shinde in his native village, news agency ANI quoted Dr RM Patre, the Caretake CM's family doctor, as saying.
Shiv Sena supremo Eknath Shinde has grabbing the spotlight since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), also known as the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, secured a landslide victory in the state Assembly elections, leading to the question of next chief minister.
After days of suspense, Eknath Shinde announced earlier this week that he would accept whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership decide, paving the way for the party to name deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for the top post. While no name has been announced yet, the recent developments make Fadnavis the most obvious guess.
Maharashtra government formation | Key points
- Maharashtra oath-taking ceremony: Amid suspense over the announcement of the chief ministerial candidate in Maharashtra, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced on Saturday that the oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government will take place at 5 pm on December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Bawankule added that the event will be conducted in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- 'Shinde to take big decision': Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said on Saturday that caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is expected to take a significant decision by Sunday. When asked about the allocation of ministries to allies, Shirsat said that everything would be clarified by Monday evening. "In my opinion, whenever Eknath Shinde feels the need for time to reflect, he goes to his native village. By tomorrow evening, he will make a major decision. It could be a political decision... Everything will be clear by Monday evening," Shirsat told news agency ANI.
- Next CM to be from BJP, says Ajit Pawar: The next chief minister of Maharashtra will be from the BJP and there will be two deputy chief ministers from other Mahayuti constituents, NCP chief Ajit Pawar said on Saturday.
- Maharashtra election results: The BJP emerged as the largest party, bagging 132 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar--secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively. Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections took place on November 20, while the counting of votes happened on November 23.