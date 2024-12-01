Maharashtra govt formation: BJP CM's name still under wraps; all eyes on unwell Shinde's 'big decision'

Amid all eyes on him over Maharashtra government formation developments, Caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde has been down with fever and throat infection for the past two days, his family doctor said, adding that he is recovering at his native village in Satara district. Maharashtra's caretaker CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Maharashtra CMO)

A team of three to four doctors is treating Eknath Shinde in his native village, news agency ANI quoted Dr RM Patre, the Caretake CM's family doctor, as saying.

Shiv Sena supremo Eknath Shinde has grabbing the spotlight since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), also known as the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, secured a landslide victory in the state Assembly elections, leading to the question of next chief minister.

After days of suspense, Eknath Shinde announced earlier this week that he would accept whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership decide, paving the way for the party to name deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for the top post. While no name has been announced yet, the recent developments make Fadnavis the most obvious guess.

Maharashtra government formation | Key points

Maharashtra oath-taking ceremony: Amid suspense over the announcement of the chief ministerial candidate in Maharashtra, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced on Saturday that the oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government will take place at 5 pm on December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Bawankule added that the event will be conducted in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Shinde to take big decision': Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said on Saturday that caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is expected to take a significant decision by Sunday. When asked about the allocation of ministries to allies, Shirsat said that everything would be clarified by Monday evening. "In my opinion, whenever Eknath Shinde feels the need for time to reflect, he goes to his native village. By tomorrow evening, he will make a major decision. It could be a political decision... Everything will be clear by Monday evening," Shirsat told news agency ANI.