‘Unwell’ Eknath Shinde to take ‘big decision’ today? Maharashtra govt formation delayed amid CM suspense

Maharashtra CM news: Caretaker Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde is not upset, and he left for his native village in Satara district because he was down with fever and cold, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant claimed, dismissing speculation amid the suspense over the next CM's name. Maharashtra caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde addresses a press conference. (ANI file)

Uday Samant's statement on Friday comes even as government formation in Maharashtra has been further delayed.

Another Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Shirsat, said Eknath Shinde will take a big decision in the next 24 hours. He, however, claimed that the Shiv Sena chief will not take any position in the Union cabinet as his interest lies in Maharashtra politics, news agency ANI reported.

Interacting with reporters, Uday Samant said Eknath Shinde was unwell when he met Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday night.

A crucial meeting of the Mahayuti allies Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party was called off earlier on Friday as Eknath Shinde left for his village Dare, delaying the government formation a week after the Maharashtra assembly election results.

When asked about the meeting between Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Uday Samant replied, “If the meeting does not take place physically, it can also be held through video conference.”

“He (Shinde) is not upset. Even in Delhi, he was down with fever and cold. It will be wrong to say he has gone to Dare because he is upset,” news agency PTI quoted the Sena leader as saying.

“Anyone can face health issues, and if he has gone to a good place (for health reasons), there is no point in concluding that he is upset,” Samant added.

'Oath-taking ceremony on December 2'

Interacting with ANI on Friday, Sanjay Shirsat said, “Yesterday the leaders of Maharashtra met at the residence of Union home minister Amit Shah...PM Modi and Amit Shah will decide who will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra. The name of the Maharashtra CM should be declared by midnight today. I have the information that the oath-taking ceremony will be on December 2,”

"Eknath Shinde will not go to Delhi. He is more interested in Maharashtra politics than Delhi politics," he added.

The Shiv Sena leader added that whenever Eknath Shinde feels that he needs some time to think, he goes to his native village.

'Very big decision by Saturday evening'

"When he (Eknath Shinde) has to make a big decision, he goes to his native village. By tomorrow evening, he (Eknath Shinde) will take a very big decision," Sanjay Shirsat added.

Sanjay Shirsat added that the BJP has said it would decide on its legislative wing leader in the next two days and after the formalities, the new government would be formed. Hitting out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Sanjay Shirsat said the Opposition should introspect on its performance in the elections rather than questioning the Mahayuti parties over government formation, ANI reported.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)