Amid Marathi language row, Congress's ‘language workshop’ in Mumbai

Amid the ongoing Hindi vs Marathi language row in Maharashtra, the state Congress has announced a special language workshop aimed at promoting harmony and dialogue. The event, titled "We are Marathi, We are Indian", will be held on Tuesday at the Asmita Club in Mumbai's Mira Road. The Congress event will be attended by both Marathi and Hindi-speaking citizens from the region. (PTI)

The emergence of such unrest is indeed regrettable and underscores the necessity for constructive dialogue and conflict resolution, the Maharashtra Congress stated in the press release, cited news agency ANI.

In an effort to reduce this tension and promote dialogue, the Congress Party has taken the initiative and is organising a language workshop titled "We are Marathi, We are Indian", to be held in the presence of State Congress President Harshavardhan Sapkal, according to the release.

The initiative comes in response to recent unrest in the Mira-Bhayandar region, where some recent language-related disputes have triggered separate protest rallies by local traders and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers.

According to ANI, the event will be attended by both Marathi and Hindi-speaking citizens from the region, along with Congress party workers and office-bearers.

MLA and working president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, Muzaffar Hussain, is spearheading the effort at the district level.

The Congress also took aim at the ruling state government, accusing it of allowing the situation to escalate.

BJP leaders from outside the state, such as MP Nishikant Dubey, are making provocative statements that further inflame the situation. It is unfortunate that these conflicts are being stirred for political gain ahead of local body elections, the Maharashtra Congress stated in the press release.

The party further added that ultimately, it is the common people who suffer, and this is not in the interest of society or Maharashtra. Therefore, it is essential that this conflict comes to an end.

MNS morcha over Marathi language

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT) workers have been leading a massive protest march in Mira Road on the Marathi language controversy, defying prohibitory orders and ignoring preventive arrests.

The language row began when the state government planned to introduce Hindi as a third language in primary schools in the state. The order had sparked huge backlash from the opposition and language advocacy groups in the state.

The row further gained traction following Raj Thackeray's speech during a recent victory rally in Mumbai, where he told Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers to ensure that non-Marathi speakers in the city learn the local language, but refrained from recording any violent acts.

(with ANI inputs)