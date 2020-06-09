e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maharashtra Dalit youth murdered for ‘stalking’ upper caste girl, six arrested

Maharashtra Dalit youth murdered for ‘stalking’ upper caste girl, six arrested

A Dalit youth was allegedly killed by an upper caste family members in Pune as they didn’t like his interest in a girl of their family.

india Updated: Jun 09, 2020 15:51 IST
Shalaka Shinde | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Shalaka Shinde | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Pune
The victim is alleged to have given an account of the assault to his uncle before he died.
The victim is alleged to have given an account of the assault to his uncle before he died. (Representative Photo)
         

Maharashtra police have arrested six persons for murder of a 20-year-old youth Viraj Vilas Jagtap, who had fallen in love with a girl from upper caste, according to an FIR registered by deceased’s uncle Jitesh Vasant Jagtap, a resident of Jagtap nagar area of Pimple Saudagar in Pune.

Police inspector Mohan Shinde said that four of the six accused-- Hemant Kailas Kate, Sagar Jagdish Kate and two minors--were tracked and arrested by a crime branch unit of Pimpri Chinchwad police. The other two arrested in the case are Kailas Murlidhar Kate and Jagdish Murlidhar Kate, said police.

The Jagtaps are dalit, while the Kate family belongs to the upper caste Maratha community. According to the FIR, the accused hurled racial abuse at Viraj before bludgeoning him to death.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

Viraj was found lying at the spot in blood-soaked trousers. He had received injuries on his head and elsewhere on his body, says the complaint filed by his uncle. Jitesh Jagtap told police that Viraj was able to give an account of the assault before he died.

According to the FIR, the six members of the Kate family had driven their mini tempo into Viraj’s two-wheeler and attacked him with rods and stones as he fell down. An injured Viraj reportedly told his uncle that he started running when the six charged at him before he fell down. Kailas and Jagdish Kate along with the two minors pinned him down while Sagar and Hemant assaulted him with metal rod and stones, it alleges. Jagdish Kate allegedly also hurled casteist remarks at him for daring to pursue his daughter and even spat on him, the complaint says.

Viraj was later rushed to Aditya Birla hospital where he was declared dead on Monday morning.

The accused have alleged that the deceased was stalking a girl from the Kate family despite being warned and a history of enmity between the two families.

Assistant police inspector Ambrish Deshmukh of unit 4 crime branch that led the team that arrested four members of the Kate family threw light on the version of the accused.

“They said they had warned him against standing outside their house and stalking the girl. On Sunday night, Sagar Kate’s tanker got punctured near their house. Sagar says Viraj arrived at the spot under the influence of alcohol and started abusing him. Their fight turned violent, which is when two other family members arrived in a tempo and dashed Viraj’s two-wheeler and joined the fight. This is the accused men’s version,” said Deshmukh.

A case of murder, criminal conspiracy has been registered at Sangvi police station with sections of prevention of atrocities against scheduled caste and scheduled tribe act and Maharashtra Police Act also invoked. Police inspector Ajay Bhosale is investigating the case.

“We are now looking at the call records to confirm details. The girl’s version of the story will also be recorded. What the accused say has no meaning at this point in the investigation,” said Bhosale.

tags
top news
Delhi expected to have 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by July 31: Manish Sisodia
Delhi expected to have 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by July 31: Manish Sisodia
‘Dragon in the room’: Opposition’s swipe at Centre over Ladakh standoff
‘Dragon in the room’: Opposition’s swipe at Centre over Ladakh standoff
Amit Shah counters Bengal CM over ‘Corona Express’ jibe. Then a prediction
Amit Shah counters Bengal CM over ‘Corona Express’ jibe. Then a prediction
Iran will execute CIA agent involved in commander Soleimani’s killing
Iran will execute CIA agent involved in commander Soleimani’s killing
George Floyd, whose death sparked racial injustice movement, to be buried
George Floyd, whose death sparked racial injustice movement, to be buried
I’ll be messaging them, you know who you are: Sammy on racism in IPL
I’ll be messaging them, you know who you are: Sammy on racism in IPL
Lufthansa offers to fly empty planes to India, carry fliers to Europe
Lufthansa offers to fly empty planes to India, carry fliers to Europe
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In