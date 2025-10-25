Maharashtra doc's tragic death sparks outcry: FAIMA demands probe into alleged harassment

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has condemned the death of Dr Sampada Mundhe at Phaltan in Maharashtra and has called for an immediate and transparent investigation into the incident. FAIMA India has demanded immediate support for the family of Dr Mundhe and swift and exemplary action. (HT Photo)

According to a statement issued by FAIMA, "India expresses deep anguish and grave concern over the tragic death of Dr Sampada Mundhe, a young and dedicated government medical officer serving at Sub-District Hospital, Phaltan (District Satara, Maharashtra). Her untimely demise has deeply shaken the entire medical fraternity across the nation."

FAIMA further mentioned in its report that "Dr Mundhe was under severe mental distress linked to official and administrative pressures. Despite repeated attempts to draw attention to her situation and express the emotional and professional challenges she was facing, no meaningful action or relief was extended by the concerned authorities."

"This heartbreaking incident reflects the immense psychological burden many doctors silently endure while performing their duties in stressful government setups. It also highlights the urgent need to establish systemic safeguards to prevent such tragedies in the future," the association said.

FAIMA India has demanded, on behalf of doctors across the nation, an investigation into the matter, immediate support to the family of Dr Mundhe, and swift and exemplary action.

The demands include "an immediate, fair, and time-bound investigation into the circumstances surrounding Dr Mundhe's death; strict accountability of all individuals and administrative authorities whose negligence or inaction may have contributed to her distress; immediate support for Dr. Mundhe's family, including psychological, financial, and legal assistance; and the establishment of a robust grievance redressal and mental health support system for doctors and healthcare workers facing administrative or disciplinary harassment."

"This incident is not an isolated tragedy; it is a grim reminder of the systemic apathy and lack of institutional empathy that many government doctors continue to face. FAIMA India stands in solidarity with Dr Sampada Mundhe's family, colleagues, and the entire medical community and calls upon the Government of Maharashtra, the Police Department, and the Health Administration to take swift and exemplary action. FAIMA India reiterates its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the dignity, mental health, and safety of every doctor serving this nation," the statement added.

On Friday, a woman doctor died by suicide in Maharashtra's Satara, leaving a note written on her hand that named a police official and two others, officials said.

Satara Superintendent of Police, Tushar Doshi, said that a case has been registered against the accused under charges of rape and abetment to suicide. The Police Sub-Inspector named in the note has been suspended.

Doshi further stated that the police teams are attempting to locate the two accused, and a thorough investigation will be conducted, with stringent action to be taken.

"A woman doctor committed suicide. A note was found written on her palm naming two people, including a police official. A case has been registered against them under charges of rape and abetment to suicide. The accused PSI has been suspended from duty. Our teams are attempting to locate the two accused individuals. A thorough probe and stringent action will be taken," the Satara SP told reporters.

The victim's cousin alleged that the doctor faced political pressure to conduct a false post-mortem.

"There was a lot of police and political pressure on her to make wrong mortem reports. She tried to complain about it. My sister should get justice," the cousin told ANI. Another cousin demanded the strictest punishment for those involved.

"The accused should get the strictest of punishment," he said.