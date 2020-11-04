e-paper
Maharashtra govt allows cinema halls to open with 50% occupancy from Nov 5

All these establishments were closed since lockdown was imposed to contain coronavirus in March. Last month, the state government had allowed hotels and bars to reopen.

india Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 18:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The order has asked these places to ensure Covid-19 protocols, like physical distancing and sanitisation, are followed.(Reuters File Photo )
         

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday allowed the reopening of cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes and yoga institutes outside the containment zones from November 5 (Thursday). These places have been shut for over seven months in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic which has been particularly severe in Maharashtra.

Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes and drama theatres have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity, as per the state government order. However, outside eatables will not be allowed inside the auditorium.

All these establishments were closed since lockdown was imposed to contain coronavirus in March. Last month, the state government had allowed hotels and bars to reopen.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

The Maharashtra government has also allowed yoga centres that are outside the containment zones to reopen from November 5. Swimming pools too can resume operations for training purposes of state, national and international level sportsperson, the order said.

Other indoor sports facilities such as badminton halls, tennis, squash courts, indoor shooting ranges will also be allowed to operate from Thursday.

The order has asked these places to ensure Covid-19 protocols, like physical distancing and sanitisation, are followed.

The remaining lockdown restrictions have already been extended till November 30.

The government’s move comes at a time when Maharashtra has nearly 1.69 million cases and over 44,000 people have died of the disease. Over 1.5 million people have recovered from the infection either in home isolation or have been discharged from hospitals.

