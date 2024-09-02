Maharashtra govt hikes VIP number fees; check the cost of ‘0001’

The Maharashtra government has hiked the vehicle registration fee for VIP numbers, also called as “choice numbers”, up to almost ₹18 lakh, almost the cost of a mid-size SUV. The most sought-after VIP number “0001” will now cost ₹6 lakh in high-demand areas after the latest round of price hike. Latest price revisions mean that any out of series numbers will now cost almost ₹ 18 lakh in major cities like Mumbai and Pune, comparable to cost of mid-size SUV's

For four-wheelers wanting the number “0001”, the fee will rise to ₹5 lakh, up from the current ₹3 lakh. For two and three-wheelers, the fee will increase to ₹1 lakh, doubling from the existing ₹50,000, as per a notification from the transport department.

The VIP fee for '0001' will be ₹6 lakh, up from ₹4 lakh for vehicles with four or more wheels in high-demand areas such as Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Aurangabad, Nashik, Kolhapur, and Nashik. If the number is unavailable in the current series for a particular type of vehicle and needs to be allotted from another series, the revised “three-time basic fee” will be ₹15 lakh for four or more wheeled vehicles and ₹3 lakh for two-and-three wheelers.

Latest price revisions mean that any out of series numbers will now cost almost ₹18 lakh in major cities like Mumbai and Pune, comparable to cost of mid-size SUV's. Previously, the fee was ₹12 lakh, a sum paid by entities like Reliance Industries for such numbers after opting for it "out of series" in the last few years.

As a relief, the state government has allowed the transfer of such VIP numbers to immediate family members, including spouses, sons and daughters, a change from the previous restriction against such transfers.

Maharashtra government has identified 240 such VIP numbers in each registration series, with notable numbers like 0009, 0099, 0999, 9999, and 0786, apart from 0001, also seeing a fee increase to ₹2.5 lakh up from ₹1.5 lakh for four-wheelers and more-wheeled vehicles and ₹50,000 for two-wheelers and three-wheelers instead of the existing ₹20,000.

Fees for other famous numbers have also been revised. For 16 such numbers, the new fee is ₹1 lakh for four-wheelers instead of the existing ₹70,000 and ₹25,000 for two-wheelers from ₹15,000.

For 49 additional numbers, the fee has been increased to ₹70,000 from current ₹50,000 for four-wheelers and ₹15,000 for two and three-wheelers.

For another set of 189 registration numbers, like 0011, 0022, 0088, 0200, 0202, 4242, 5656 and 7374, the revised fees are ₹25,000 for four-wheelers and ₹6,000 for two-wheelers and more than two-wheeled vehicles.

To benefit vehicle owners, the government has extended the time period for producing a vehicle with reserved number from the current 30 days to six months.

There will be now reservation of VIP numbers for government vehicles, but exemptions can be granted through special orders. Such vehicles will be allowed for allotment from any existing series by payment of a fee.

The fee increase is expected to generate additional revenue for the state transport department, which reported earnings of ₹139.20 crore from registration number issuances in 1,83,794 cases in the 2017-18 financial year.

(With inputs from agencies)