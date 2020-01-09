e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / India News / Maharashtra Govt open to probe Loya case, says minister. There is fine print

Maharashtra Govt open to probe Loya case, says minister. There is fine print

NCP spokesperson and state minister Nawab Malik spoke about the Loya death case which had reached the Supreme Court after a party meeting here.

india Updated: Jan 09, 2020 13:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case of Gujarat, had died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014.
Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case of Gujarat, had died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014. (HT Archive)
         

The Maharashtra government would consider investigation into the alleged suspicious death of special CBI judge B H Loya in 2014 if it gets any complaint with substantial evidence, a minister said on Wednesday.

Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case of Gujarat, had died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague’s daughter.

NCP spokesperson and state minister Nawab Malik spoke about the Loya death case which had reached the Supreme Court after a party meeting here.

Speaking to reporters here after the NCP held a three- hour-long meeting of its ministers in the Shiv Sena-led government, Malik said, The government will consider reopening of judge B H Loya’s suspicious case if any complaint is received with substantial evidence.” The meeting was presided over by NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

If the complaint contains some substance, then only investigation will be done. There will be no inquiry in the matter without any reason, he said.

After the Sena-Congress-NCP government was formed in Maharashtra last year, Pawar was asked whether there will be any probe into the alleged suspicious death of Loya, Malik said.

Pawar had made it very clear that investigation into the case of judge Loya was possible. The state home minister (Anil Deshmukh) had also indicated so, he said.

The Supreme Court had held that Loya had died of “natural causes” on December 1, 2014, and had rejected PILs seeking an SIT probe into the death, questioning their motive.

The SC had held that petitions were moved by political rivals to settle scores which was a serious attempt to scandalise the judiciary and obstruct the course of justice through a “frontal attack” on its independence.

tags
top news
‘40% match in identification of masked JNU arsonists’, say Delhi Police
‘40% match in identification of masked JNU arsonists’, say Delhi Police
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
‘I’ll never be able to fill Dhoni’s shoes, so I don’t even think that way’
‘I’ll never be able to fill Dhoni’s shoes, so I don’t even think that way’
Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer moves court against Chhapaak makers
Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer moves court against Chhapaak makers
Porsche owner in Gujarat pays ₹27.68 lakh to get his supercar back
Porsche owner in Gujarat pays ₹27.68 lakh to get his supercar back
New ‘Realme 5i’ comes with 5,000mAh battery, reverse charging support
New ‘Realme 5i’ comes with 5,000mAh battery, reverse charging support
Winter wonderland: 5 places to see snow this weekend
Winter wonderland: 5 places to see snow this weekend
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news