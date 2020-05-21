Maharashtra lacks decisive government to fight coronavirus: Fadnavis

india

The Bharatiya Janata Party has sharpened its attack against the Maharashtra government alleging it not only failed to curb the spread of the corona pandemic, but was also lax in attracting investments to the state.

On Thursday, BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state lacks a “decisive government” and that it needed protocols in place to restart the economy outside the red zones- the worst affected areas by the coronavirus.

He said, with locals in Maharashtra not keen on taking up blue-collar jobs, the state must find a way to restart economic activity as it was an “opportunity of a lifetime” with businesses moving out of China and looking for investment destinations.

Interacting with media persons through video-conference, he said the coalition government of the NCP, Congress and the Shiva Sena in the state was largely dependent on the bureaucracy to function. “…And there are warring factions in bureaucracy. The assertiveness of political leadership is lacking and they are scared of taking decisions,” Fadnavis said.

The BJP has accused the Uddhav Thackeray government of failing to increase the number of tests to detect new coronavirus cases, retain migrant workers and provide them with food and other necessities.

On Monday, CM Thackeray had urged the locals to take advantage of reverse migration and urged people to be self-reliant by resuming industrial activities. He said local residents should come forward and start working in industrial units to take Maharashtra forward.

Fadnavis,however, said migrant labourers had made a major contribution in the state , especially in the housing industry and there is an apprehension that they may not return anytime soon. “This will have a bad impact on the real estate sector. They will have to bring them back. Each sector is different, will the local labour take their place, I don’t think so,” he said.

Fadnavis also blamed the state government for not testing asymptomatic people while pointing out the possibility of community transmissions in Dharavi and Worli and added that 97% of those admitted in hospitals are asymptomatic.

“Maharashtra is among the most affected, 31% of all affected people in India are from the state and this number is going up. The state also accounts for 40% of the total deaths in the country,” the former CM said, adding that “strategic errors were made when the lockdown was first announced.