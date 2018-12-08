Maharashtra man kicks, punches, kills son-in-law for beating his daughter

Enraged after his daughter was severely beaten, a man tied up and killed his son-in-law in a village in Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.

According to an official of the Kupwad MIDC police station, the incident occurred at around midnight where Geetanjali and her husband Dnyaneshwar Bamne had come from Basargi village to attend a carnival coinciding with some religious festivities.

Suddenly, a quarrel ensued between the couple, following which Bamne started brutally assaulting Geetanjali.

Her father Anna Shinde intervened, caught hold of Bamne, tied him to a pole and started kicking, punching and assaulting him with a stick.

Unable to defend himself, Bamne collapsed and died soon after, while Geetanjali was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, the police official said.

Shinde will be produced before a local court for remand later in the day.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 19:45 IST