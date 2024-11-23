Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde is leading with a margin of 35,031 from Parli assembly constituency, situated in Beed district from Maharashtra.



Parli was among the 288 assembly constituencies that voted in the single phase of Maharashtra assembly election on November 20.



Munde, a candidate of Ajit Pawar-led NCP is pitted against Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh. Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde.(HT File Photo)



On the day of polling, Deshmukh alleged bogus voting and demanded repoll in 122 booths. "Bogus voting took place at 122 sensitive booths. Only one person was found voting at each of these booths and a few goons were called to vandalise the voting machines. These goons belonged to the rival candidate, whom the police department also supports," the NCP(SP) leader claimed at a press conference.

Parli assembly constituency

The Parli assembly constituency came into existence after delimitation in 2008. In the 2009 assembly elections, BJP's Pankaja Munde won from here. However, she lost to her cousin Dhananjay Munde in the 2019 assembly elections.

Who is Dhananjay Munde?

Dhananjay Munde is the nephew of late BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde, who died in a road accident in 2014.



Dhananjay Munde was a leader of opposition in the legislative council. He quit BJP and joined undivided NCP in 2013 after falling out with Gopinath Munde, who chose his daughter Pankaja as political heir.

He is currently a cabinet minister in the Eknath Shinde government.

Most exit polls and political pundits predicted a comfortable majority for the Mahayuti alliance. However, the projection also indicated that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would put up a strong show in the results but is highly unlikely to cross the majority mark.

The Maharashtra assembly election results 2024 will play a significant role in shaping the political landscape of the Western state as it is the first assembly poll in the state following the splits in key parties - Shiv Sena and NCP.