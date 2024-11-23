ECI to probe Eknath Shinde’s visit to Chandivali on polling day

Mumbai: The returning officer of the Chandivali assembly segment has started an investigation into chief minister Eknath Shinde’s visit to the area on polling day, where Shiv Sena’s Dilip Lande is up against Naseem Khan from the Congress in what is expected to be a tight contest. Thane, India - November 20, 2024: Thane Voting for the Legislative Assembly Election has started on Wednesday and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with son MP Shrikant Shinde and family has cast his vote at wagale estate thane ,in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Wednesday, November 20, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )

Khan had filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India alleging that Shinde had violated the model code of conduct by visiting Chandivali on polling day. Citing the ECI’s guidelines, Khan stated in his complaint that political leaders fighting the elections are prohibited from entering constituencies other than their own for 48 hours up to the polling day. Shinde is contesting from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane.

“I have issued a notice to the deputy commissioner of police, Satish Gunjal, to get details of the incident,” said returning officer Kalpana Godhe.

Khan claimed the chief minister had reached his constituency on Wednesday around 3 pm and held a roadshow along with Lande, which was aimed at swaying voters given that multiple polling stations are located along the route. Voting for Maharashtra’s 288 assembly constituencies was held between 7 am and 6 pm on Wednesday.

“Shinde did a roadshow on polling day and appealed to people to vote for Lande. This is a violation of the model code of conduct. If the Tulinj police filed a case against BJP leader Vinod Tawde for entering Virar, where he is not a voter, why was no offence registered against the CM? DCP Satish Gunjal has to do an investigation and take action, but he has not done anything,” Khan said. HT tried contacting DCP Gunjal but didn’t get a response.

Lande, meanwhile, said that Shinde, being the chief minister, has the right to visit all areas. “He didn’t visit the polling centre in Chandivali. He visited many other constituencies apart from Chandivali. I am told he visited six other constituencies,” he added.