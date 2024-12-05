Maharashtra oath-taking ceremony: Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar opt for ‘onion pink’ jackets, Shinde shows up in white

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra today, wearing an onion-pink-coloured jacket. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister(ANI Grab)

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also wore a similar jacket. Former chief minister Eknath Shinde, who was also sworn in as deputy CM, showed up in his classic white shirt-pant combination.

Users on social media platform X lauded Fadnavis for his pink jacket, which they consider a homage to the campaign run by fellow alliance partner Ajit Pawar, who donned pink jackets throughout the campaign and made use of the slogan “Maharashtra chooses pink”.

Shinde's outfit was also seen as a statement to his earlier comments on being CM, wherein he considered himself a “Common Man” for the people and not a chief minister during his tenure.

The star-studded ceremony, which took place at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, featured a performance by Kailash Kher and attendance from Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Rajnath Singh were also present during the event. Notably, all members of the opposition alliance, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, skipped the oath-taking ceremony.

While the swearing-in took place for the three top positions, the rest of the ministerial cabinet is yet to be decided and the oath will be administered to them after discussions between the three alliance parties of the Mahayuti (BJP, NCP, Shiv Sena) which swept the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Merely two hours before the ceremony, citizens were left unsure of whether former CM Eknath Shinde would take oath as deputy CM after reports emerged that he was disappointed in the position.

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant met Shinde at his residence in Varsha and confirmed that he would be present at the swearing-in ceremony.