Eknath Shinde agrees to serve as Maharashtra deputy chief minister after days of uncertainty

Mumbai: After maintaining suspense over his decision for three days, caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has agreed to take oath as deputy chief minister, party leader Uday Samant announced on Thursday. Shive Sena chief Eknath Shinde. (PTI)

"Shinde will take oath as deputy chief minister. We have communicated this to Devendra Fadnavis," Samant told reporters.

Previously, Shinde had hesitated to confirm his cabinet position, as the BJP did not acquiesce to his demands for the home portfolio as deputy chief minister and the assembly speaker position for his party legislator.

Fadnavis held two meetings with Shinde over the past two days. When accompanying Fadnavis to Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, Shinde told the media he had yet to reach a decision about joining the government.

Thursday morning saw Samant revealing that Shiv Sena MLAs had urged Shinde to join the cabinet, stating they would decline ministerial berths if Shinde remained outside the government.

Subsequently, senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan visited Shinde at his residence, after which Samant announced their leader's acceptance of the deputy chief minister position. However, according to a senior Shiv Sena leader, the portfolio distribution remains unresolved.

"It has been decided that the three top leaders will take oath today. The power-sharing pact, including the number of ministers and portfolio distribution between the three parties, would be finalised in a couple of days," the leader said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 pm today at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, where Fadnavis will take oath as chief minister, whilst Shinde and Ajit Pawar will be sworn in as deputy chief ministers.