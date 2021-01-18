IND USA
Home / India News / Maharashtra Panchayat Election Results 2021 Live: BJP on top with 646 panchayats, Shiv Sena trails with 435
Polling officials collect EVM and election material on the eve of gram panchayat elections at a distribution centre in Karad, Maharashtra, on January 14. (File photo)
Polling officials collect EVM and election material on the eve of gram panchayat elections at a distribution centre in Karad, Maharashtra, on January 14. (File photo)
Live

Maharashtra Panchayat Election Results 2021 Live: BJP on top with 646 panchayats, Shiv Sena trails with 435

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2021 Live: About half or 12,711 village panchayats went to the polls on January 15, while 162 panchayats in Gadchiroli will see polls on January 20.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:15 PM IST

The counting for gram panchayat elections in Maharashtra began on Monday, with the results expected in the evening. According to initial trends, the ruling Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress are in a dominant position.


Though the village panchayat elections are not fought on party symbols, panels are fielded by political parties or local leaders.

About half or 12,711 village panchayats went to the polls on January 15, while 162 panchayats in Gadchiroli will see polls on January 20. The rest of the panchayats were announced unopposed. A total of 2,14,880 candidates were in the fray for 1,25, 709 seats, for which 3,56,221 nominations were filed.

Polling for elections to over 14,000 gram panchayats in 34 of the total 36 districts in Maharashtra were held peacefully on Friday. The polls were held with Covid-19 protocols in place.


There are 27,920 gram panchayats in Maharashtra.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JAN 18, 2021 03:15 PM IST

    Bharat Kene of Shiv Sena won Sanvida Kondhari after lucky draw breaks tie with BJP

    Bharat Kene of Shiv Sena (in right) with Kalpesh Patil of BJP (in left). (HT photo/ Rishikesh Choudhary)
    Bharat Kene of Shiv Sena (in right) with Kalpesh Patil of BJP (in left). (HT photo/ Rishikesh Choudhary)
  • JAN 18, 2021 02:59 PM IST

    Maharashtra Navnirman Sena wins Kakoli gram panchayat

    Maharashtra Navnirman Sena wins in Kakoli grampanchayat in Ambernath taluka against the Bharatiya Janata party. The MNS managed to win 4 seats out of the 7.

  • JAN 18, 2021 02:34 PM IST

    NCP wins 37 panchayats in Katjat-Jamkhed, BJP wins 6 and Congress 1

    NCP wins 37 of 56 Panchayats in Katjat-Jamkhed assembly segment represented by NCP MLA and Sharad Pawar's grand nephew Rohit Pawar. Six are won by BJP while one goes to Congress.

  • JAN 18, 2021 02:32 PM IST

    Shiv Sena wins in Khanapur, BJP's state president native village

    Shiv Sena wins 6 of 9 panchayats in Khanapur, district Kolhapur, native village of BJP's state president Chandrakant Patil.

  • JAN 18, 2021 02:30 PM IST

    Celebrations post gram panchayat win at Mankoli village

    Grampanchayat election , winning celebration at mankoli village bhiwandi thane photo. (HT photo/ Praful Gangurde)
    Grampanchayat election , winning celebration at mankoli village bhiwandi thane photo. (HT photo/ Praful Gangurde)
  • JAN 18, 2021 02:14 PM IST

    BJP leads with 43 of 70 panchayats in Sena's Sindhudurg

    BJP wins 43 of 70 panchayats in Sindhudurg districts which is assumed to be stronghold of Shiv Sena.

  • JAN 18, 2021 02:11 PM IST

    MVA emerged winner in panchayat polls, trend to continue in civic polls, says state home minister

    Maharashtra Vikas Alliance comprising three parties have emerged winner in the panchayat elections. The trend will continue in all civic polls in future, said State home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

  • JAN 18, 2021 01:30 PM IST

    BJP wins 6 of 11 panchayats in NCP Khadse's village of Kothali

    BJP wins 6 out of 11 panchayats in kothali the native village of NCP leader Ekanath Khadse, who defected BJP a few months ago.

  • JAN 18, 2021 01:21 PM IST

    BJP leads with 646 panchayats, Shiv Sena trails at 435

    BJP jumps to top position by winning 646 panchayats followed by Shiv Sena 435, Congress 331, NCP 323. Results to 2373 panchayats declared so far.

  • JAN 18, 2021 01:20 PM IST

    'BJP emerging as single largest in gram panchayat polls': Party spokesperson

    "We are leading in more than 6000 of about 14000 panchayats as per the initial trend," said BJP spokesperson Kesha Upadhye. "Despite ruling parties resorting to all ill practices in the elections, the BJP is emerging is single largest party in village panchayat polls," he added.

  • JAN 18, 2021 01:00 PM IST

    Voters reafffirmed trust in MVA govt, says Aaditya Thackeray

    State environment minister Aaditya Thackeray said the voters of Maharashtra have reaffirmed their trust in MVA government. "The ruling alliance will majority of the panchayats in the state," he said

  • JAN 18, 2021 12:48 PM IST

    Congress leads with 20 panchayats in Nagpur, followed by BJP with 15

    Congress has won 20, BJP 15 in Nagpur district out of 49 panchayats so far. Nagpur has 129 gram panchayats.

  • JAN 18, 2021 12:43 PM IST

    BJP leading in Jalgaon with 75 of 90 panchayats

    BJP is leading in about 75 of 90 gram panchayats in Jalgaon in north Maharashtra. Jamner is represented by BJP's Girish Mahajan.

  • JAN 18, 2021 12:42 PM IST

    NCP wins 6 of 7 panchayats in Parli

    NCP wins six of seven panchayats in Parli, in Beed district. Parli is represented by state social justice minister Dhananjay Munde.

  • JAN 18, 2021 12:33 PM IST

    Shiv Sena, BJP neck to neck with around 390 panchayats each

    Results for around 1900 panchayats announced so far. Its neck to neck between Shiv Sena and BJP as both the parties have won around 390 bodies each.

  • JAN 18, 2021 12:16 PM IST

    Shiv Sena ahead with 336 panchayats, BJP trails with over 266

    Shiv Sena have bagged more than 336 panchayats, while BJP is on the second position with more than 266 panchayats. NCP has bagged over 220 panchayats while Congress is on the fourth position with over 145 panchayats.

  • JAN 18, 2021 12:10 PM IST

    Shiv Sena leads with 16 panchayats in Congress' stronghold Kolhapur

    Shiv Sena leading by bagging 16 panchayats in Kolhapur, which is the stronghold of Congress, NCP trails by winning 13 seats..

  • JAN 18, 2021 12:07 PM IST

    Shiv Sena bags 87 panchayats in Ratnagiri

    Shiv Sena has bagged 87 of 119 panchayats in Ratnagiri.

  • JAN 18, 2021 11:26 AM IST

    Celebrations at Kalyan west after win in gram panchayat elections

    Grampanchayat election winning candidate celebrating by cutting Cake near counting station kalyan university sub centre kalyan west. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT Photos)
    Grampanchayat election winning candidate celebrating by cutting Cake near counting station kalyan university sub centre kalyan west. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT Photos)
