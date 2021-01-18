Maharashtra Panchayat Election Results 2021 Live: BJP on top with 646 panchayats, Shiv Sena trails with 435
The counting for gram panchayat elections in Maharashtra began on Monday, with the results expected in the evening. According to initial trends, the ruling Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress are in a dominant position.
Though the village panchayat elections are not fought on party symbols, panels are fielded by political parties or local leaders.
About half or 12,711 village panchayats went to the polls on January 15, while 162 panchayats in Gadchiroli will see polls on January 20. The rest of the panchayats were announced unopposed. A total of 2,14,880 candidates were in the fray for 1,25, 709 seats, for which 3,56,221 nominations were filed.
Polling for elections to over 14,000 gram panchayats in 34 of the total 36 districts in Maharashtra were held peacefully on Friday. The polls were held with Covid-19 protocols in place.
There are 27,920 gram panchayats in Maharashtra.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JAN 18, 2021 03:15 PM IST
Bharat Kene of Shiv Sena won Sanvida Kondhari after lucky draw breaks tie with BJP
-
JAN 18, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena wins Kakoli gram panchayat
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena wins in Kakoli grampanchayat in Ambernath taluka against the Bharatiya Janata party. The MNS managed to win 4 seats out of the 7.
-
JAN 18, 2021 02:34 PM IST
NCP wins 37 panchayats in Katjat-Jamkhed, BJP wins 6 and Congress 1
NCP wins 37 of 56 Panchayats in Katjat-Jamkhed assembly segment represented by NCP MLA and Sharad Pawar's grand nephew Rohit Pawar. Six are won by BJP while one goes to Congress.
-
JAN 18, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Shiv Sena wins in Khanapur, BJP's state president native village
Shiv Sena wins 6 of 9 panchayats in Khanapur, district Kolhapur, native village of BJP's state president Chandrakant Patil.
-
JAN 18, 2021 02:30 PM IST
Celebrations post gram panchayat win at Mankoli village
-
JAN 18, 2021 02:14 PM IST
BJP leads with 43 of 70 panchayats in Sena's Sindhudurg
BJP wins 43 of 70 panchayats in Sindhudurg districts which is assumed to be stronghold of Shiv Sena.
-
JAN 18, 2021 02:11 PM IST
MVA emerged winner in panchayat polls, trend to continue in civic polls, says state home minister
Maharashtra Vikas Alliance comprising three parties have emerged winner in the panchayat elections. The trend will continue in all civic polls in future, said State home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.
-
JAN 18, 2021 01:30 PM IST
BJP wins 6 of 11 panchayats in NCP Khadse's village of Kothali
BJP wins 6 out of 11 panchayats in kothali the native village of NCP leader Ekanath Khadse, who defected BJP a few months ago.
-
JAN 18, 2021 01:21 PM IST
BJP leads with 646 panchayats, Shiv Sena trails at 435
BJP jumps to top position by winning 646 panchayats followed by Shiv Sena 435, Congress 331, NCP 323. Results to 2373 panchayats declared so far.
-
JAN 18, 2021 01:20 PM IST
'BJP emerging as single largest in gram panchayat polls': Party spokesperson
"We are leading in more than 6000 of about 14000 panchayats as per the initial trend," said BJP spokesperson Kesha Upadhye. "Despite ruling parties resorting to all ill practices in the elections, the BJP is emerging is single largest party in village panchayat polls," he added.
-
JAN 18, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Voters reafffirmed trust in MVA govt, says Aaditya Thackeray
State environment minister Aaditya Thackeray said the voters of Maharashtra have reaffirmed their trust in MVA government. "The ruling alliance will majority of the panchayats in the state," he said
-
JAN 18, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Congress leads with 20 panchayats in Nagpur, followed by BJP with 15
Congress has won 20, BJP 15 in Nagpur district out of 49 panchayats so far. Nagpur has 129 gram panchayats.
-
JAN 18, 2021 12:43 PM IST
BJP leading in Jalgaon with 75 of 90 panchayats
BJP is leading in about 75 of 90 gram panchayats in Jalgaon in north Maharashtra. Jamner is represented by BJP's Girish Mahajan.
-
JAN 18, 2021 12:42 PM IST
NCP wins 6 of 7 panchayats in Parli
NCP wins six of seven panchayats in Parli, in Beed district. Parli is represented by state social justice minister Dhananjay Munde.
-
JAN 18, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Shiv Sena, BJP neck to neck with around 390 panchayats each
Results for around 1900 panchayats announced so far. Its neck to neck between Shiv Sena and BJP as both the parties have won around 390 bodies each.
-
JAN 18, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Shiv Sena ahead with 336 panchayats, BJP trails with over 266
Shiv Sena have bagged more than 336 panchayats, while BJP is on the second position with more than 266 panchayats. NCP has bagged over 220 panchayats while Congress is on the fourth position with over 145 panchayats.
-
JAN 18, 2021 12:10 PM IST
Shiv Sena leads with 16 panchayats in Congress' stronghold Kolhapur
Shiv Sena leading by bagging 16 panchayats in Kolhapur, which is the stronghold of Congress, NCP trails by winning 13 seats..
-
JAN 18, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Shiv Sena bags 87 panchayats in Ratnagiri
Shiv Sena has bagged 87 of 119 panchayats in Ratnagiri.
-
JAN 18, 2021 11:26 AM IST
Celebrations at Kalyan west after win in gram panchayat elections
