Maharashtra reports 44,388 new Covid cases, 12 deaths; Omicron tally at 1,216

Maharashtra reported 44,388 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 12 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department figures released on Sunday evening. The fresh Covid cases took the state cumulative tally to 6,920,044 amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant across the country.

Maharashtra recorded 207 new infections of the Omicron variant on Sunday, including 40 from Mumbai, 57 from Sangli, 22 from Pune, 15 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, 21 from Nagpur, and 21 from Thane. Maharashtra is leading the Omicron tally with 1,216 cases, of which 454 have been discharged.

Mumbai, meanwhile, lodged 19,474 new Covid cases, marginally lower than Saturday, and seven related deaths.

Vaccinate teens in mission mode, PM Modi tells officials; asks to convene meeting with CMs

The surge in Covid-19 cases has prompted the Maharashtra government to tighten restrictions including capping the attendance at marriages and social, religious, cultural or political gatherings at 50. State health minister Rajesh Tope told reporters that the government will gradually introduce limitations at places of worship and other sites, including liquor vends, to control the virus spread.

"Curbs in crowded areas like liquor shops and places of worship will be imposed as well," Tope said. He, however, highlighted that hospital bed occupancy and oxygen demand remain low despite an increase in cases. "When these start rising, we will enforce stricter restrictions," he added.

On Sunday, the state government revised its earlier order regarding beauty salons and gyms, allowing them to operate at 50 per cent capacity from January 10 midnight.

As per the revised order, the beauty salons and gyms should be staffed with fully vaccinated individuals and the customers should also have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The government has allowed only those activities to be taken up that does not require the removal of the mask by anyone.

