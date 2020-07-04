e-paper
Maharashtra's highest spike takes its Covid-19 tally past 2 lakh

Maharashtra’s highest spike takes its Covid-19 tally past 2 lakh

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 2,00,064 while the death toll went up to 8,671 with 295 casualties.

india Updated: Jul 04, 2020 22:28 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A BMC health care team on its way to conduct door-to-door medical checkup at Malvani in Mumbai’s Malad area on Saturday.
A BMC health care team on its way to conduct door-to-door medical checkup at Malvani in Mumbai's Malad area on Saturday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

Maharashtra’s highest one-day surge yet of 7,074 new coronavirus cases on Saturday took the state’s Covid-19 tally past the two-lakh mark, the health department said.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 2,00,064 while the death toll went up to 8,671 with 295 casualties.

A total of 3,396 people were declared recovered on Saturday taking the total recoveries to 1,08,082 while the number of active cases is 83,311. The number of tests in the state has gone up to 10,80,975

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

Out of the 7,074 new cases, 1,163 were in Mumbai which took the city’s tally to 83,237. There were 68 deaths on Saturday that raised the toll of casualties in the city to 4,830.

Meanwhile, the police in Mumbai said travel restrictions in the city have been eased with the scrapping of a controversial 2-kilometre travel restriction imposed on June 28 amid the lockdown to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Police said it was imposed just for two days. The lockdown in Maharashtra will continue till July 31.

