Maharashtra sees 2,786 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally over 1.10 lakh

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 22:51 IST

Maharashtra recorded 2,786 new Covid-19 cases on Monday to take the state’s tally to 1,10,744, the state health department said.

The state also crossed the 4000-mark in fatalities with 178 deaths taking the toll to 4,128.

Financial capital Mumbai recorded 1,067 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the city’s tally of Covid-19 positive patients to 59,293.

At least, 68 people succumbed to the deadly infection on Monday in Mumbai.

Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, reported 25 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally of people infected with the virus in the area to 2,068.

Dharavi has recorded 77 deaths till date.

Mumbai’s ‘lifeline’ was back on track after being suspended for nearly three months as the Railways on Monday resumed suburban train services for ferrying essential staff.

The Central Railway and Western Railway decided to run selective suburban services over main line and the harbour line only for essential staff as defined by the state government, a senior official said.

“Scaling up services to combat Covid-19, the Railways resumed selected local trains in Mumbai from today. Catering to essential staff as identified by the state government, trains have eased the lives of people, providing safe & comfortable travel,” Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted on Monday.

As many as 162 suburban services of Western Railways resumed today. The service is only for essential staff nominated by the state government and social distancing norms were being followed at all stations.