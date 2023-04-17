Transport association demands separate heavy vehicle bay on e-way

To curb accidents on Pune-Mumbai expressway, the Maharashtra Transport Vehicle Owners and Drivers Association has instructed drivers to take ample rest before getting on the job. The association has also demanded to make heavy vehicle bays at entry and exit spots of the highway where the drivers can park their vehicles and take some rest. The association members will soon meet the state transport commissioner in this regard. Most private tourist buses are scheduled to depart during the night. (KALPESH NUKTE/ HT PHOTO)

In a tragic accident that occurred on Saturday morning, 13 people died and 29 others were injured after a private tourist bus going through the Pune-Mumbai expressway plunged into a 200-feet gorge in the Borghat section

Baba Shinde, president of the Maharashtra Transport Vehicle Owners and Drivers Association said, “The main issue is halting of heavy vehicles.In most cities heavy vehicles are not allowed to travel during the day time, so these drivers park their heavy vehicles outside the city on the highways. Hence, drivers get limited rest. We will meet the state transport commissioner regarding our demand for a bus and truck terminus or bay where these heavy vehicles can halt.”

“Most private tourist buses are scheduled to depart during the night. Hence, it is important for drivers to get rest. We have instructed all drivers to do so before taking the night route,” he added.

According to association members, there is no halting bay for these heavy vehicles on the expressway from Pune to Mumbai after the Urse Toll Naka is crossed. Similarly coming from Mumbai to Pune there is only one halting bay.

Santosh Jondhale owner of the Shivshakti Travels said, “We have eight-hour shifts for our drivers. There are always two drivers on schedule so that the drivers can take proper rest. However, there need to be more halting bays as bus drivers cannot afford to stop at food malls.”