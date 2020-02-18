e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Mahatma Gandhi was a staunch Hindu, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mahatma Gandhi was a staunch Hindu, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat also said that those who are responsible for fostering movements in the current scenario that turned violent are neither held responsible nor do they make amends.

india Updated: Feb 18, 2020 10:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at a memorial at Gandhi Smriti, in New Delhi on Monday.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at a memorial at Gandhi Smriti, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)
         

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, better known as Mahatma Gandhi, was a staunch Hindu and he never shied away from showing his credentials, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday. Gandhi even described himself as “an orthodox sanatani Hindu”, said Bhagwat.

“He travelled to understand India and became one with aspirations and sufferings of India and that is why he was never ashamed of being a Hindu. He said I am a staunch ‘sanatani’ Hindu. He also taught to respect other religions,” Bhagwat said at the launch of a book on the relevance of Mahatama Gandhi by former NCERT director JS Rajput.

The RSS chief said that India which Gandhi dreamt of is yet to be formed but he has full faith in the present generation that they will realise this even if it is 20 years from now.

“Young generation instills confidence in him that if not today, in the next 20 years, there would come a time when on October 2, we could tell him that he can work with peace in India,” said Bhagwat.

Citing Mahatama Gandhi’s policy of opting for honesty and atoning for his mistakes when his experiments failed, Bhagwat said those who are responsible for fostering movements in the current scenario that turned violent are neither held responsible nor do they make amends.

“Sometimes Gandhiji’s movement went wrong, but he knew his method was wrong and not his intent. He used to atone for that and take responsibility. But the movements that are going on today, if there are law and order problems is there anyone who will atone? Is there anyone who will take responsibility? If there is a lathicharge or firing, the ones who are killed atone, the one imprisoned have to face courts. But those who organise these movements either win or lose,” Bhagwat said.

The comments came in the backdrop of the protests against the amended citizenship act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). The book was launched at the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, where Gandhiji fell to the bullets of assassin Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948.

According to a functionary of the RSS, Bhagwat is the first Sangh chief to visit Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti.

The RSS has praised the Union government for bringing CAA that fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Criticising those who are responsible for stoking unrest, Bhagwat said, for India’s future, it is imperative to follow the follow Gandhi’s first lesson that honesty is everything. “Honesty is not a policy, it is everything…” Bhagwat said.

tags
top news
Won’t question Nitish Kumar’s decision, says Prashant Kishor on expulsion from JD(U)
Won’t question Nitish Kumar’s decision, says Prashant Kishor on expulsion from JD(U)
Decoding AAP’s spectacular victory in 3 charts. Why BJP lost despite its gains
Decoding AAP’s spectacular victory in 3 charts. Why BJP lost despite its gains
No graveyard in Ram Janmabhoomi, says Ayodhya DM
No graveyard in Ram Janmabhoomi, says Ayodhya DM
Masood Azhar, claimed to be missing, hiding in bomb-proof house in Pak: Intel
Masood Azhar, claimed to be missing, hiding in bomb-proof house in Pak: Intel
First pictures of the all new Hyundai i20 hatchback released
First pictures of the all new Hyundai i20 hatchback released
Apple users, your Mac isn’t safer than Windows PC anymore
Apple users, your Mac isn’t safer than Windows PC anymore
How Congress votes have shifted to dominant regional parties
How Congress votes have shifted to dominant regional parties
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
trending topics
UPPSC PCS prelims ResultMira RajputVirat KohliMujhse Shaadi KarogeCoronavirusSmriti Irani

don't miss

latest news

india news