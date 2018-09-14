Majerhat bridge to be demolished for a new one, says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

An ageing bridge in Kolkata will demolished for a new one, said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday, nine days after part of the structure collapsed and killed three people.

The Majerhat bridge, built in the mid-1960s, was in a precarious condition but repairs were held up because of bureaucratic red tape.

Twenty-six people died when the under-construction Vivekanada flyover collapsed in crowded Burrabazar, the wholesale business hub of the city, on March 31, 2016.

Engineers flagged since then the precarious condition of Kolkata’s flyers after tha, but repairs were delayed because of red tape and lack of funds.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 17:35 IST