Major rockslide hit hanging glacier, led to disaster: Scientists
A huge rockslide may have crashed into a hanging glacier, forming an artificial water body and causing the glacier to crash a few kilometres upstream of the Rishi Ganga river in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli , spawning the deluge that devastated parts of the district on Sunday, according to the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology.
A team of five scientists who visited the flash-flood site in Chamoli submitted its interim report to the institute’s director Kalachand Sain on Tuesday. It was the first team of scientists to visit the disaster site.
Sain said the team of scientists led by Manish Mehta and Amit Kumar, who inspected the area on Tuesday, had tallied their ground observations with satellite imagery.
Giving details of the team’s findings, Sain said it all started at a peak known by locals as Mrighu Dhani, a few kilometres uphill of Raini village, the last human habitation in the upper reaches of Chamoli district.
“There was a hanging glacier,” Saini said, and on top of the glacier was a huge rock mass.
Because of freezing, thawing and temperature variation, the rock mass became loosened and came crashing down, creating pressure on the hanging part of the glacier.
“The fresh snowfall had also added to the weight over the hanging glacier also. And this hanging glacier broke off due to gravitational pull, slid down with the entire rock mass, all snow and took along more snow, debris, and boulders and soil.”
Sain said as the huge mass came down with force and slowed down near the base of the valley, where the Raunthi Gadhera stream flows. This stream receives waters from the glaciers.
“As the huge mass slowed a bit, then stopped, it blocked the water of the stream and the water quantum kept increasing. This damming up of the stream increased to such an extent that it breached the whole accumulated mass. The whole mass of water, boulders, and rock mass came crashing down with force towards the Rishi Ganga dam site,” he said.
The slush from Raunthi Gadhera stream, coming down with torrential force, washed away a hydropower project on the Rishi Ganga river and caused massive damage to the under-construction Tapovan hydel project. Until Tuesday evening, officials in Uttarakhand said 32 bodies had been recovered and another 174, who are missing, are feared dead.
Geologist Dan Shugar of the University of Calgary had hinted at a similar possibility on Monday, saying that a large rockslope (about 200 meters) became detached from a mountain and hit a glacier and brought debris to the base of the valley, where debris had already piled up from 2a 016 avalanche. He did not speak about the possible formation of an artificial lake.
Sain said it was not yet clear for how long the water had accumulated. “Prima facie it seems it was for a few days and then the breach happened. Our team is studying the area to get more details,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Govt orders 14.5mn more doses as preparation for second dose begins
- Of the 14.5 million doses, 10 million are of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine called Covishield and manufactured by Serum Institute and 4.5 million are doses of Covaxin,,co-developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CIC upholds DoPT’s non-disclosure to RTI, goes by SC order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court stays high court gag order on Kerala activist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Major rockslide hit hanging glacier, led to disaster: Scientists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand disaster: How workers survived inside tunnel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress’ Lok Sabha MPs from Punjab to push private bill against farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition leaders hit out at govt on farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Environment of enmity must end: Farm unions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tears and praises: Rajya Sabha bids emotional farewell to Azad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allahabad HC comes to rescue of man fired over sexual orientation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 30% deaths in ’18 caused by fossil fuels: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number theory: The Covid-19 story across the country’s districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand disaster: Hopes of tunnel rescue dim as flood toll hits 32
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will hold mahapanchayats in all states to unite farmers: Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deep Sidhu spent 13 days as fugitive with friends, was active on Facebook
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox