Makar Sankranti ritual bath banned in Haridwar amid surge in Covid-19 cases

HARIDWAR: The Haridwar district administration has prohibited Makar Sankranti ritual bath, which attracts lakhs of pilgrims, taking into account the recent surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.

Haridwar district magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey issued the order of prohibition of entry of pilgrims from other states to Haridwar for Makar Sankranti bath, falling on January 14.

Local devotees will also not be allowed to take sacred dip at Ganga ghat of Har-Ki-Pauri on Makar Sankranti.

“Taking into account safety of pilgrims as well as local people, recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand and whole country administration has decided to not to allow Makar Sankranti bath this year. In no condition devotees will be allowed at Ganga ghats and pilgrims from other states will be stopped at border check post,” said district magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey.

Citing fear of mass spread of Covid-19, the district magistrate said that if anyone violates the order then they will be strictly dealt under provisions of Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act.

District police has also upped checking at inter-state and district borders.

Round-the-clock checking of vaccination certificates and Covid sampling is being done at border entry points.

Deputy inspector general Yogendra Singh Rawat said that as Makar Sankranti bath has been prohibited people who are planning or are scheduled to arrive for Makar Sankranti festive in Haridwar are hereby urged to cancel their arrival plan. Owing to Covid-19 recent spread this decision has been taken which is for safety and well-being of all, he said.

“If anyone still arrives for Makar Sankranti then it will cause inconvenience for them only and will be dealt strictly,” said deputy inspector general of police Yogendra Singh Rawat, who also holds charge of Haridwar police chief.

Ganga Sabha, which manages the affairs of the sanctum sanctorum of Brahamkund, Har-Ki-Pauri has welcomed the decision of district administration to prohibit people from gathering at Ganga ghats for Makar Sankranti bath.

Ganga Sabha’s Pradeep Jha said that this step has been taken in view of safety and health aspects of everyone so devotees and people should comply with the administration’s order.