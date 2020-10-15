Malayalam poet and Jnanpith awardee Akkitham Achuthan Namoothiri passes away

india

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 10:41 IST

Eminent Malayalam poet and Jnanpith awardee Akkitham Achuthan Namoothiri died on Thursday following age-related ailments. He was 94.

Namoothiri was also a recipient of the Padma Shri award and was associated with the freedom movement.

A vedic scholar, Namoothiri was among the most talked about writers of his time. Born in 1926, he had mastered all the Vedas by the age of 14.

He was close to Marxist legend EMS Namboodiripad.

Namoothiri was later dubbed as a Hindutva ideal for his cultural and traditional ideas. He, however, always said he always stood with humanity and not with any ideals.

Namoothiri received the Jnanpith award in September.

The scholar also won the Kendra Sahitya Akademy award in 1976.