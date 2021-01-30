IND USA
A TMC leader claimed that CM Mamata Banerjee was not bothered about leaders leaving TMC to join the BJP.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Mamata Banerjee asks TMC to hit campaign trail as Amit Shah heads to Bengal

  • A TMC leader said that Banerjee was very optimistic about the success of the Duware Sarkar or government at the doorstep programme that started two months ago.
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:55 AM IST

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee has asked top leaders of the party to hit the campaign trail for West Bengal assembly elections 2021 with full steam from February 1 and project the state government's work before the people instead of engaging in mere political rhetoric against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said party leaders, who attended the closed-door meeting at the chief minister’s south Kolkata residence on Friday afternoon.

Banerjee addressed members of the Parliament and some hand-picked ministers and MLAs, considered members of her core team. TMC election strategist Prashant Kishor was present at the meeting which started at 4 pm and continued till 5.30 pm.

“She asked party leaders to adopt a positive attitude and concentrate on core issues. She was not at all concerned about leaders joining the BJP,” a senior TMC leader, who attended the meeting, said on condition of anonymity.

"She took up issues specific to different zones of Bengal and discussed the findings in recent surveys, carried out by the government. She was very optimistic about the success of the Duware Sarkar (government at the doorstep) programme that started two months ago," he added.

The meeting was held hours after former forest minister Rajib Banerjee resigned from the state assembly amid speculations that he would join the BJP in presence of Union home minister Amit Shah, who was scheduled to arrive in Kolkata late on Friday night on a two-day tour of Bengal, where polls are due in March-April.

Must Watch: ‘Don't indulge in all this’: BSF snaps at TMC’s charge of threatening voters

“We have been asked to start a full-fledged campaign from February 1,” Lok Sabha member and party spokesperson Saugata Roy said after the meeting.

Asked about Rajib Banerjee, who was seen carrying a photograph of the chief minister while leaving the assembly house, Roy said, “This is all drama. He has said a lot of things over the past few days. Those who want to leave the party are free to go. The chief minister made it clear long ago. The so-called dissidents may be of interest to the media. We do not discuss them.”

Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 mamata banerjeee bjp versus tmc amit shah in bengal
Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948(Getty Images/Keystone)
india news

'Grateful nation': President Kovind tweets on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:26 AM IST
Martyr's Day or Shaheed Diwas is observed every year on January 30 in the memory of Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated at Gandhi Smriti in the Birla House by Nathuram Godse in 1948.
Till January 31, this facility will be available only to those who have applied for voter ID cards last year, in November and December.
india news

Digital voter ID cards: All you need to know and how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:22 AM IST
The Election Commission of India launched the ‘e-EPIC’ on January 25 on the occasion of its foundation day.
The National Pulse Polio vaccination drive was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year as well. (HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

National Polio Immunisation drive to start from January 31: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:07 AM IST
As the vaccination drive is being held amid Covid-19 pandemic, senior citizens are advised not to take children to the immunisation camps.
A TMC leader claimed that CM Mamata Banerjee was not bothered about leaders leaving TMC to join the BJP.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Mamata Banerjee asks TMC to hit campaign trail as Amit Shah heads to Bengal

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:55 AM IST
  • A TMC leader said that Banerjee was very optimistic about the success of the Duware Sarkar or government at the doorstep programme that started two months ago.
Vaccine beneficiaries wait at the observation room after getting the vaccine at BYL Nair Hospital. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
india news

India fastest in world to reach 3 million vaccinations: Health ministry

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:29 AM IST
The United States took 18 days to vaccinate 3 million beneficiaries.
Police personnel set up barricades at farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi on January 29, 2021. (PTI)
india news

LIVE: Police urge people to assist probe with footage of R-Day violence

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:27 AM IST
The Singhu border in the national capital- which is one of the largest protest sites witnessed violence as clashes broke out between protesting farmers and local residents with the Delhi Police restoring to firing tear gas
The high court bench comprising of chief justice Mohammad Rafiq and judge Vijay Kumar Shukla gave the government eight weeks to submit a reply.(HT Archive)
india news

HC issues notice to MP govt on petition against anti-conversion law

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:35 AM IST
  • The MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2020, prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, allurement, force, undue influence, coercion, marriage or any other fraudulent means.
Army jawans stand guard near encounter site in Tral South Kashmir on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Three Hizbul terrorists killed in Tral encounter

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:27 AM IST
  • An encounter broke out after terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated and killed the three militants in swift action, the police said.
The protest at Ghazipur in New Delhi on Friday. (Sakib Ali/Ht Photo)
india news

BJP wary after Jats answer protest call in UP, Haryana

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:33 AM IST
  • Senior BJP leaders said on condition of anonymity that they fear the farmers agitation could affect its prospects in states such as Uttar Pradesh.
RLD president Ajit Singh(Sunil Saxena/HT Photos)
india news

Govt making it an issue of bloated ego, says RLD president Ajit Singh

By Brajendra K Parashar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi/chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:00 AM IST
  • Singh said that farmers have risen against the Modi government and are convinced that the intention behind the three farm laws is to benefit corporates.
In this file picture, Farmers associated with Hooda Khap march towards Tikri border to take part in farmers' protest in Rohtak. (PTI File)
india news

One person from each house to reach Delhi: Haryana khap leaders

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times, Rohtak
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:20 AM IST
  • The Haryana government suspended mobile Internet in Rewari, Ambala, Jind, Bhiwani, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Hisar, Rohtak, and Sirsa till Saturday evening aimed at restricting communication between farm groups.
There are an estimated 20 million frontline workers who are in the list of beneficiaries to be vaccinated in the initial phase.(Satish Bate/HT Photos)
india news

Start vaccination of frontline workers, states told

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:59 AM IST
  • Till Friday evening ,close to 3.5 million received anti-coronavirus shots.
A base (Shakti) of Shivling has also been found during digging at the site. (HT PHOTO)
india news

ASI unearths 10th century temple during excavation in Bhubaneswar

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:23 AM IST
  • The oldest structure in Bhubaneswar is Baitala temple, that is believed to have been built during 8th century by the Bhaumakara kings.
The government promptly went into overdrive to reassure Israel that it would take all steps to protect the embassy and its diplomats as well as track down the perpetrators.(Ajay Agarwal/HT File Photo)
india news

After NSA Doval’s phone call, PM Netanyahu sends a message to PM Modi

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:49 AM IST
  • The “very low intensity” explosion was reported in the national capital’s high-security zone at 5.05 pm.
File photo: Madras HC.(ANI PHOTO.)
india news

'POCSO wasn't for adolescents, teenagers in romantic relationships' Madras HC

By Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:20 AM IST
  • Child-rights activists have been advocating for the legislation to be altered so the focus doesn’t deviate from serious cases.
